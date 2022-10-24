Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson is one of the league's most iconic players, and many remember him as the face of the Showtime Lakers dynasty. There's no doubt that he is one of the most recognizable figures associated with the NBA. A majority of fans know Magic Johnson as an elite point guard...
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
Magic Johnson on how Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle being passed as all-time scorer: ‘I don’t think well’
With LeBron James just 1,243 points shy of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle it well when he's passed.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SB Nation
The Lakers’ not owning their draft pick is the saddest part of their terrible start
The Los Angeles Lakers are horrible. Not only are they 0-3 to start the season which, on its face isn’t a big deal, but they are stuck with a roster top-loaded with Russell Westbrook’s 47-million dollar albatross of a contract. We don’t like beating dead horses, but Westbrook is not so good at basketball these days. And by “these days” we mean all of last season which was the worst of his entire career by some advanced metrics.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Will Smith visits Lakers for a Genius Talk
Smith hasn't made many public appearances since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, minutes before receiving the "Best Actor" Oscar for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard." But he's begun making the rounds promoting his new film "Emancipation," which premieres in December. It makes sense that...
Daily Californian
In defense of Russell Westbrook
Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley updates injury statuses of WR Jordan Addison, LB Eric Gentry
In USC football’s first loss of the season more than a week ago against Utah, the Trojans lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to leg injuries. Head coach Lincoln Riley updated both players’ statuses Monday, calling them "day to day," according to USC team reporter Keely Eure.
Lightning strike late, hand Ducks another loss
Brandon Hagel tallied a tiebreaking, power-play goal late in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the
247Sports
Midseason Redshirt Report for USC Football
USC is through the first seven game of the season and the bye week. USCFootball.com thought it would be the perfect time to take a look at the status of USC's 2022 recruiting class when it comes to redshirting and other redshirt candidates. A quick refresher: schools are allowed to play any player in four games in a season and still provide them with a redshirt. Here is a quick rundown of USC's 2022 class with the help of Shotgun Spratling's extensive participation charts.
