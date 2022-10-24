ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season

Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers’ not owning their draft pick is the saddest part of their terrible start

The Los Angeles Lakers are horrible. Not only are they 0-3 to start the season which, on its face isn’t a big deal, but they are stuck with a roster top-loaded with Russell Westbrook’s 47-million dollar albatross of a contract. We don’t like beating dead horses, but Westbrook is not so good at basketball these days. And by “these days” we mean all of last season which was the worst of his entire career by some advanced metrics.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Will Smith visits Lakers for a Genius Talk

Smith hasn't made many public appearances since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, minutes before receiving the "Best Actor" Oscar for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard." But he's begun making the rounds promoting his new film "Emancipation," which premieres in December. It makes sense that...
In defense of Russell Westbrook

Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
Midseason Redshirt Report for USC Football

USC is through the first seven game of the season and the bye week. USCFootball.com thought it would be the perfect time to take a look at the status of USC's 2022 recruiting class when it comes to redshirting and other redshirt candidates. A quick refresher: schools are allowed to play any player in four games in a season and still provide them with a redshirt. Here is a quick rundown of USC's 2022 class with the help of Shotgun Spratling's extensive participation charts.
