Larry Brown Sports

Heat could acquire former playoff rival?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade for a player who helped end their most recent NBA Finals run. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive this week who believes that the Heat may make a trade to upgrade their power forward spot. Deveney himself also suggests that Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma could be a target for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets

What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook have been in talks of being traded elsewhere. Both were expected to elevate their respective teams last season to championship contention. However, Lowry and Westbrook both had discouraging performances last season and are only continuing those narratives so far this year.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Oladipo remains behind but Yurtseven (still out) takes flight as Heat head west for three-game trip

The Miami Heat took flight Tuesday for the start of their three-game western swing in an all-too-familiar pattern with Victor Oladipo, with the veteran guard still grounded. Yet to play this season, Oladipo is dealing with knee tendinosis and remained behind in South Florida, meaning he will miss at least the first seven games this season. On a more encouraging note, center Omer Yurtseven, who ...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

Anthony Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers."I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time," Edwards said. "That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRQE News 13

Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL’s best defenses. Now, they’re adding another pass rusher to the mix. The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Making Case for Expanded Rotation Role

Derrick Jones Jr. making case for expanded rotation role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Derrick Jones Jr. lives life with an even keel. Whether in the Chicago Bulls rotation or out of it, a line he has grown comfortable dancing in 14 months since being traded the team, his approach is day-by-day. But when called upon, more times than not, he has proven prepared.
CHICAGO, IL

