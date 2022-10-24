Read full article on original website
2023 Husker Football schedule announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31. Nebraska played at Ohio State in 2020, traveled to Illinois in 2021 and met Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2022 season.
Nebraska releases 2023 football schedule
Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
Officials: Cause southeast Nebraska wildfire known
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — While the cause of many of the wildfires that erupted over the weekend is still unknown, Chief Investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office Adam Matzner said they do know the cause of the one in Lancaster and Gage Counties. He said the fire...
Farming Today with KRVN: October 26, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Tractor Supply commits $5 million over 5 years to FFA ag scholarship fund. - Nebraskan Among finalists in 10th annual National Anthem contest.
Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, imprisoned
LAUREL, Neb. — The suspect of a quadruple homicide in Laurel earlier this year has been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with...
