As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.

18 HOURS AGO