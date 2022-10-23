Read full article on original website
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
LEAFS CLEAR ALMOST $6 MILLION IN CAP SPACE WITH THIS MOVE
As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.
MONTREAL ACQUIRES FORMER BLACKHAWKS FIRST ROUNDER IN PROSPECT SWAP
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin in exchange for forward prospect Cam Hillis:. Beaudin is the latest Chicago to get traded; selected 27th in 2018, Beaudin has played 22 games for the Hawks, totaling six points. He will join the Laval Rockets of the AHL for now. Hillis,...
AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)
The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
ISLANDERS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed 2016 first round pick Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Bellows, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and hasn't really lived up to expectations as a first round...
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
BLUES SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO CONTRACT AFTER BEING RELEASED FROM PTO WEEKS AGO
Despite being released from his professional try-out contract (PTO) a little over two weeks ago, the St. Louis Blues have signed veteran forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. The 30-year-old was released from his PTO on October 7th, days before the start of the 2022-23 season,...
MLB'S IRONMAN RECORD HOLDER CAL RIPKEN JR. CONGRATULATES PHIL KESSEL
During Vegas' game last night against San Jose, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel set the NHL record for consecutive games played with 990. The previous record was set earlier this year by recently-retired defenceman Keith Yandle, which Kessel tied on Monday night. To make the night even better, Kessel scored...
DALLAS' 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICK EJECTED FOR DANGEROUS CROSS-CHECK IN SHL GAME (VIDEO)
During the second period of Tuesday's game between Leksands IF and Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, Dallas Stars 2022 first-round pick Lian Bichsel was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The 18-year-old skates through the neutral zone, towards his team's bench, when he cross-checks...
CASSIDY CHIRPS KESSEL AMIDST IRON MAN RECORD
Vegas Golden Knights' forward Phil Kessel will match the NHL's ‘Iron Man' record tonight against one of his former clubs - the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kessel did not make too much of the occasion saying : "It's a cool thing. It means I played a lot of games, right?"
PAIR OF KRAKEN FORWARDS HEALTHY SCRATCHED FOR TONIGHT'S CONTEST
The Seattle Kraken face the Buffalo Sabres tonight, and by the looks of it Shane Wright and Ryan Donato will be healthy scratches. According to Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times, neither Donato nor Wright partook in line rushes today, suggesting both will sit. In 5 NHL games, Wright has...
BARRY TROTZ HINTS AT WHAT HE MIGHT BE LOOKING FOR IN HIS NEXT GIG
Barry Trotz's firing left one of the NHL's most decorated coaching a free agent. The demand for top head coaches has arguably never been higher, and Trotz can basically pick and choose his next job; benefit of winning over 900 NHL games. In his appearance on The Cam and Strick...
FLYERS HEAD COACH JOHN TORTORELLA SHARES UNFORTUNATE UPDATE ON JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK
The Philadelphia Flyers will be without the services of 33-year-old forward James van Riemsdyk for an undetermined amount of time as he is headed for surgery according to Head Coach John Tortorella. Tortorella told reporters on Tuesday morning that van Riemsdyk has a broken finger and will be having surgery...
J.T. MILLER EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT IN CANUCKS FANS
After recently getting into an argument and confrontation with Luke Schenn during last week's game with the Buffalo Sabres, it seems that Miller is not done calling people out. This time it's being directed toward Vancouver Canucks fans. Fans were throwing jerseys and other items on the ice during this...
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
JETS COACH RICK BOWNESS CUTS MEDIA AVAILABILITY SHORT TO GET CHECKED BY DOCTORS
The head coach of the Winnipeg Jets had to cut short his planned media availability in order to get checked out by doctors. According to reports, Rick Bowness started having dizzy spells while in front of the podium and felt it best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.
PROGRESS ON COYOTES' VISITORS SPACES IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN W/ HOME OPENER TWO DAYS AWAY
The Arizona Coyotes' temporary home -- Arizona State's Mullett Arena -- was flagged by the NHL as insufficient, specifically with regards to standards of amenities for visiting teams. The team was forced to make alterations to the facility before their first home game, which is scheduled for this Friday. A...
BRENDAN GALLAGHER BELIEVES THAT CAREY PRICE'S NUMBER SHOULD BE RETIRED BY THE CANADIENS
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher had some high praise for his long-time teammate Carey Price during Monday's post-practice media availability. Gallagher said that Carey Price's number 31 should be raised to the rafters of the Bell Centre someday. While Price never won a Stanley Cup, Gallagher said that the star netminder did a lot throughout his career and had plenty of success.
PAIR OF INJURED CANADIENS TO TRAVEL WITH TEAM ON UPCOMING ROAD TRIP
Following Tuesday's game against the Wild, the Canadiens will embark on a four-game road trip which features stops in Buffalo, St. Louis, Minnesota and Winnipeg. According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, a pair of injured Canadiens will accompany the team on the road trip, those players being forward Joel Armia and defenceman Joel Edmundson.
