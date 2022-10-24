ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 18

rob
3d ago

Lmao!… my winter forecast under this administration,… freezing cold with no chance of heating oil or gas!… dress warm people and get out and vote!

Reply(4)
41
Rusty Walters
3d ago

I suggest that NOAA pick up a copy of The Olde Farmers Alamanac and read it immediately. It IS and has for years been the most reliable weather forecaster !!! Dump those "Super Computers" that are correct less than 30% of the time and more sporadic with weather patterns than a chicken with its head cut off!!!

Reply
22
Cooter Shears
2d ago

They can’t predict the weather for next week let alone a month or so from now. But I guess, even a blind squirrel can get lucky and find a nut once in awhile.

Reply
15
Related
The Weather Channel

Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East

A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter

The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
NEVADA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
Deseret News

When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast

After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
The Weather Channel

How La Niña Could Impact A Season's Snow

La Niña is expected to remain in place through this winter. La Niña winters tend to be snowier than average along the northern tier. But how strong the La Niña is also influences snowfall. La Niña is not the only driver of weather patterns. Sign up...
IOWA STATE
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows

Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy