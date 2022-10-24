Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Magic Johnson has blunt advice for Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"
Matt Barnes reveals the importance of Draymond Green.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
Michael Jordan once revealed that he agreed with Charles Barkley about NBA players not being role models for kids.
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA fans had jokes when they saw that Kawhi Leonard accidentally threw his towel at a woman who was sitting courtside during the Clippers vs. Lakers game.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
"That guy abused me." Shaquille O'Neal recalls being cut from the high school team as a freshman
Shaquille O'Neal shares how he got cut from the high school basketball team when his family lived in Germany
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
With their recent loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony Davis expressed his frustration over Russell Westbrook and other teammates not making shots at the crucial time.
Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce calls out the Los Angeles Lakers by using an insult around Kendrick Perkins.
