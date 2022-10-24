Read full article on original website
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
Richmond Heights passes updated outdoor lighting standards for businesses
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took action Tuesday (Oct. 25) to increase lighting in all business areas and apartments by approving legislation aimed at making the city safer. At the same meeting, Police Chief Thomas Wetzel told of a program being conducted with a local business to make homes...
J.B. Bickerstaff and family open new Fairview Park Crumbl at Westgate Shopping Center: Photos
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The way the basketball ball bounces and the cookie crumbles are combined into a new Fairview Park business that is bound to draw sweet tooths from around the area. That’s because Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff; his wife, Nikki; and his sister Cydni last week...
Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
newsnet5
Leave your leaves behind: Why being a 'lazy gardener' can be great for your yard and garden
CLEVELAND — As the seasons change, most of us are trying to get in that last minute yard work before the snow arrives in Northeast Ohio. That can mean a lot of manual labor. However, experts say some of us have been doing it wrong all along, and leaving our leaves behind can actually protect your lawn and save you time and energy.
Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
Lakewood’s Equidox providing ADA-friendly digital accessibility
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Created roughly a decade ago, Lakewood-based Equidox focuses on increasing PDF accessibility to those with disabilities, including people who are blind or have sight issues. “Equidox is a document conversion software tool that converts inaccessible PDFs into accessible PDFs for people with disabilities,” Equidox Sales Director Pat...
cfhstigertimes.com
Future growth of the restaurant industry in downtown Chagrin Falls
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic eased its grip on the restaurant industry, many new restaurants opened up in downtown Chagrin, most showing massive success. A large number of restaurant goers flocked to town to get a taste of what it had to offer. Still to this day, the restaurants continue to be successful. Although restaurants are doing well right now, that doesn’t guarantee their future success. These newer restaurants have only been open for about a year, and their initial boost in popularity due to everyone wanting to eat out again may not last forever.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Cleveland’s Central Kitchen will add three new takeout restaurants in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Midtown’s Central Kitchen, a place for emerging restaurants and food retailers to learn and grow their businesses, is preparing for more retail offerings this fall that include the opening of three new locations for Cleveland favorites. The Midtown food business incubator and shared-use commercial kitchen...
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
Brooklyn’s new City Center expected to open in January
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Under construction for more than a year, Brooklyn’s 56,000-square-foot City Center project on Memphis Avenue has experienced supply chain issues and material shortages that will delay its completion. The new $26.4 million city hall/police station was supposed to be completed by December, with an early January...
Cuyahoga youth invited to dress up, meet area law enforcement at Thursday trunk-or-treat event
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement partners will host a trunk-or-treat event downtown on Thursday. The 8th annual Operation Safe Halloween will take place from 6-8 p.m. in front of the Justice Center on Lakeside Avenue. Free parking is available across the street...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure will depart from Independence station due to erosion issues
PENINSULA, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features a previous interview with members of CVSR previewing The North Pole Adventure™. Earlier this month, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced that 'significant' erosion issues closed portions of the railroad's tracks, impacting several of the CVSR's trips and prompting concerns about how the upcoming North Pole Adventure event would be affected.
City of Cleveland launching public meetings on future of the downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hey Cleveland: It’s finally time to sound off on the future of the city’s downtown lakefront. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the City Hall Rotunda, the city will host the first of six public listening sessions on the proposed North Coast Connector as part of a broader effort to reimagine the downtown lakefront.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Medina’s Life’s Treasures Thrift Shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner. And the Christmas Treasures shop at 317 S. Court St. in Medina is already decked out in holiday splendor. Collectors of Christmas décor will find dozens of articles to beautify their homes, both inside and out, in...
