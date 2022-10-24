ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood’s Equidox providing ADA-friendly digital accessibility

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Created roughly a decade ago, Lakewood-based Equidox focuses on increasing PDF accessibility to those with disabilities, including people who are blind or have sight issues. “Equidox is a document conversion software tool that converts inaccessible PDFs into accessible PDFs for people with disabilities,” Equidox Sales Director Pat...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cfhstigertimes.com

Future growth of the restaurant industry in downtown Chagrin Falls

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic eased its grip on the restaurant industry, many new restaurants opened up in downtown Chagrin, most showing massive success. A large number of restaurant goers flocked to town to get a taste of what it had to offer. Still to this day, the restaurants continue to be successful. Although restaurants are doing well right now, that doesn’t guarantee their future success. These newer restaurants have only been open for about a year, and their initial boost in popularity due to everyone wanting to eat out again may not last forever.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
WKYC

New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brooklyn’s new City Center expected to open in January

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Under construction for more than a year, Brooklyn’s 56,000-square-foot City Center project on Memphis Avenue has experienced supply chain issues and material shortages that will delay its completion. The new $26.4 million city hall/police station was supposed to be completed by December, with an early January...
BROOKLYN, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure will depart from Independence station due to erosion issues

PENINSULA, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features a previous interview with members of CVSR previewing The North Pole Adventure™. Earlier this month, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced that 'significant' erosion issues closed portions of the railroad's tracks, impacting several of the CVSR's trips and prompting concerns about how the upcoming North Pole Adventure event would be affected.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
