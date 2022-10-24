Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic eased its grip on the restaurant industry, many new restaurants opened up in downtown Chagrin, most showing massive success. A large number of restaurant goers flocked to town to get a taste of what it had to offer. Still to this day, the restaurants continue to be successful. Although restaurants are doing well right now, that doesn’t guarantee their future success. These newer restaurants have only been open for about a year, and their initial boost in popularity due to everyone wanting to eat out again may not last forever.

