Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
mymixfm.com
National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
Following the general election in Lawrence County
On November 8, voters in Lawrence County will decide who will take a county-wide position.
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
wrtv.com
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
Current Publishing
Anonymous campaign mailings potentially unlawful
The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office sent out a press release Oct. 25 warning residents that anonymous campaign mailings reported by Boone County residents may potentially be in violation of Indiana state law. Two anonymous letters were reported to law enforcement by Boone County residents in the last two weeks,...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana Daily Student
Unhoused encampment evictions raise questions, force occupants to move elsewhere
Police and county officials, along with a hired firm from Indianapolis, cleared an unhoused encampment Oct. 6 off public Monroe County land south of Second Street. This removal is one of several in the past year as the city and county has continuously cleared camps, forcing those who are unhoused to relocate.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
WTHR
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
