Cloverdale, IN

mymixfm.com

National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
wrtv.com

Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
Current Publishing

Anonymous campaign mailings potentially unlawful

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office sent out a press release Oct. 25 warning residents that anonymous campaign mailings reported by Boone County residents may potentially be in violation of Indiana state law. Two anonymous letters were reported to law enforcement by Boone County residents in the last two weeks,...
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
WTHR

Indiana balance of power on the ballot

In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
mdmh-bloomington.com

Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
