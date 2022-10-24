ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning breaks ‘unbreakable’ school record

The college football recruitment of Arch Manning might be over but the Texas recruit is not done making headlines on his high school team. And that means breaking various records, including those set by his uncles, Peyton and Eli. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class committed to...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

BREAKING: 2023 LB Christian Brathwaite commits to LSU

LSU flipped 2023 Baylor commit Christian Brathwaite on Wednesday morning, he announced on Twitter. The Cy Ranch (Tex.) linebacker committed to the Bears in January, but after a visit to Baton Rouge, the flip was on. Defensive coordinator Matt House impressed with his in-game adjustments against Ole Miss and how...
BATON ROUGE, LA

