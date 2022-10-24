ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

New ‘Doctor Who’ Teaser Reveals the First Footage of Ncuti Gatwa as the First Black Doctor

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

The future is looking very, very bright for “ Doctor Who ” fans.

As the long-running British television show prepared to celebrate its 60th anniversary next year, it underwent a creative overhaul that will see some of the franchise’s most beloved faces returning to the series. Russell T. Davies , who presided over some of the most acclaimed seasons of BBC’s mid-2000s reboot of the show, is returning as showrunner. He’ll be joined by stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who both departed the series in 2010.

“Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa was cast as the next Doctor, making him the first Black actor to play the iconic role. Now, a new teaser released by BBC offers fans their best look yet at Gatwa’s take on the Time Lord.

While Gatwa will be the 14th actor to play the beloved television role, he will be credited as the 15th Doctor in the show’s mythology due to a new plot twist that will see Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerate back into the 10th Doctor as a way to bring David Tennant back into the fold.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” Gatwa said in a statement when his casting was first announced. “A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.”

Davies was equally excited about casting Ncuti, explaining that he hoped the move would help breathe new life into the series.

“The future is here, and it’s Ncuti,” Davies said. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

“Doctor Who” is set to return to BBC in late 2023. Watch the new teaser below:

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

FX Greenlights ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series for Hulu

Kazuo Ishiguro’s sci-fi tearjerker “Never Let Me Go” is heading to the small screen. FX has officially ordered an adaptation of Ishiguro’s novel, set to air exclusively on Hulu. Published in 2005, “Never Let Me Go” is one of Ishiguro’s — a Nobel Prize-winning author also known for “The Remains of the Day” — most popular and critically acclaimed novels. Set in Britain during the ’90s, the book focuses on three childhood friends: Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth. Raised at the mysterious Hailsham boarding school, the three are clones created for the purpose of growing up healthy and donating their organs to...
IndieWire

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Trailer: Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes Descend Into Domestic Breakdown

What if you woke up one morning and didn’t recognize your life anymore? Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes star as a couple on the brink of divorce in FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” streaming November 17. Parents to two children and both trying to balance family, career, and friendships, the Fleishmans are both in trouble, as it seems. Based on journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” centers on recently separated 40-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before...
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online: HBO ‘Aggressively Monitoring’

The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” leaked online this Friday, just days before the popular fantasy series was set to close out its freshman year. In a statement to IndieWire, HBO blamed the leak on a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or the African region. The channel also stated that it is “aggressively” searching for and taking down copies of the leak on the internet. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,”...
IndieWire

9 Semi-Scary to Very Scary Shows Perfect For Fledgling Horror TV Fans

For those would-be audience members who are just too shaken by the notion of seeing a scary movie in theaters — subjected to a stream of unsettling images and a cacophony of disturbing sounds, with fingers clasped over their eyes or a sprint to the exit as the only reprieves  — television can help you familiarize yourself with the horror genre while maintaining a sense of distance and control. Who is to say we don’t become fully engrossed in gross-outs, jump-scares, hackings and slashings, and the like when given the option to tweak the brightness, adjust the volume, and press...
IndieWire

‘Doctor Who’ Moves from BBC America to Disney+

Disney+ is getting into the timey-wimey business. The streamer will become the new home for “Doctor Who” outside of its native U.K., in a massive shift in the international presence of the long-running British TV institution. The news was announced by Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to become the 15th Doctor, in an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Tuesday. Under this new deal — made by the BBC and Disney Branded Entertainment — new episodes of “Doctor Who” will stream on Disney+ in the United States and all international markets in which the streamer is available. In the...
IndieWire

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx Stole Idea for ‘Django Unchained’ from Him

Add Quentin Tarantino to the ever-growing list of Kanye West enemies. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, West complained that Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was based on an idea that the Oscar winner stole from West. He claims that after collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx’s vocals and sampled Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman.” West said he pitched Foxx and Tarantino the idea for a slavery-themed music video for the song. West alleges that some of his ideas for that video were eventually used in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” “Tarantino can write a movie about...
IndieWire

Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan

Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian. “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.” My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him....
IndieWire

Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67

Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California on the way to set for “Call Me Kat.” “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a statement from Jordan’s representative said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million

Kanye West’s Yeezy no longer has an Adidas deal. The company issued a statement after social media pressure to cut ties with the Grammy-winning rapper amid antisemitic and white supremacist comments. Adidas assured customers and investors that the company “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” calling West’s actions “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.”
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

The weather is turning crisp and folks are preparing to cuddle up with Amazon Prime Video for the winter ahead (or the slightly less hot season, depending on your location). This month’s mix of content includes Oscar nominees as well as new television shows spread throughout both Prime Video and Freevee. The main one to keep your eyes on is Hugo Blick’s “The English,” starring Emily Blunt. Set in 1890, the series focuses on aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who journeys to the American West seeking revenge for the man she blames for the death of her son. While on...
IndieWire

Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw at 10: From Horror to ‘Honk for Jesus,’ an Oral History of Hollywood Disruption

The trio of movies that Jordan Peele has directed over the past decade — “Get Out,” “Us,” and “Nope” — established him as one of the major filmmakers to arrive this century. Evolving beyond the sketch comedy roots of “MADtv” and “Key & Peele,” Peele’s approach to horror uses the genre as a Trojan horse for big ideas about race, class, and the fragile foundations of American society. They also offer an impeccable combination of eeriness and humor that expands their appeal. “Get Out” ultimately grossed $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget, scored Peele a Best Original Screenplay...
IndieWire

‘Gotham City P.D.’ Writer Regrets Not Making HBO Max Show Amid ‘Chaos’ of Warner Merger

Joe Barton is looking back on what could have been. The “Giri/Haji” TV writer took over “The Batman” spinoff series at HBO Max, tentatively titled “Gotham City P.D.” Terence Winter (“Boardwalk Empire”) was very briefly attached as showrunner, but was later replaced by Barton. Ultimately, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to part ways with the concept entirely, and reimagined the series as a “horror movie or a haunted house” centered on Gotham mental institute Arkham Asylum, according to executive producer Reeves. “The Staircase” showrunner Antonio Campos is now helming the series. “It was pretty chaotic when I was doing my thing there so...
IndieWire

End of an Era: Netflix’s Very First Original Series Is Going Away Next Month

Netflix 2.0 officially kicked off on February 6, 2012, when “Lilyhammer” debuted on the nascent streaming service. That show, a fish-out-of-water mob drama starring Steven Van Zandt, is leaving Netflix next month, IndieWire has confirmed. While “Lilyhammer” is considered Netflix’s very first original series, it was actually a licensed show that had began airing just 12 days earlier on Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK. Netflix streams actually lapped the Norway telecast due to the Los Gatos, California streaming service’s episode-dump strategy, which was revolutionary at the time. (Then again, so was the streaming thing itself and a strict no-commercials pledge, one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Tim Burton Says He’s Done Making Disney Movies, Calls Company a ‘Horrible Big Circus’

Anyone hoping for a sequel to Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” shouldn’t hold their breath. Speaking at the Lumière Festival in Lyon after receiving the Prix Lumière, Burton revealed that the 2019 film likely marked the end of his long-running creative relationship with Disney (via Deadline). He began his film career as an animator at Disney before Warner Bros. hired him to make his live-action directorial debut on “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” He returned to work with Disney on films like “Ed Wood,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frankenweenie,” and most recently, “Dumbo.” Burton believes that the entertainment landscape has shifted to the...
IndieWire

10 Burning ‘House of the Dragon’ Questions Ahead of the Finale

“House of the Dragon” Season 1 concludes on Sunday (October 23), and will surely end in reconciliation, laughter, joy, and general warm fuzzies. Or not. The “Game of Thrones” prequel series is guaranteed to finish the season with heartbreak, bloodshed, and agonizing cliffhangers, because, well, that’s what we all signed up for. In anticipation of the Season 1 finale (and the long wait for Season 2), here are 10 burning questions we have leading up to Episode 10. 1. Is Corlys OK? Corlys Velaryon, Lord of the Tides, has apparently been at war in the Stepstones for six years and suffered a severe injury...
IndieWire

‘The Peripheral’ Is Prime Video’s Latest Poor Attempt to Make a Sci-Fi Franchise

For the TV viewer burned by “Westworld” and burned out by Marvel, Star Wars, and epic fantasy, Prime Video has an offer. Unfortunately, “The Peripheral,” based on William Gibson’s 2014 novel, is not a comparable alternative to any of the dense, engrossing genre series it aspires to emulate. It has time travel, gaming, and the lure of a post-apocalyptic backdrop, but manages to suck the thrill out of these promising elements and deliver something decidedly mundane. Created by Scott Smith, who serves as head writer, the series takes place in an approximation of our present, with slightly advanced technology that Flynne Fischer...
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Trailer

One month after the second “Knives Out” film premieres on Netflix, Rian Johnson is bringing his brand of whodunnit to television. The director’s upcoming series “Poker Face” is set to premiere January 26, 2023, on Peacock, the streamer announced Wednesday. The mystery-of-the-week series stars “Russian Doll” Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a private investigator in the vein of James Garner in “The Rockford Files.” With a powerful ability to determine when someone is lying, no matter how airtight their alibi is, Charlie travels across America in her yellow ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda, stumbling upon bizarre crimes to solve along the...
IndieWire

The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ to End After Season 4

Nancy Drew’s sleuthing days are coming to an end at The CW. On Wednesday evening, representatives for the network and CBS Studios, which produces the series from showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor, announced the “Nancy Drew” TV adaptation would end after the upcoming fourth season. The premiere date and time for “Nancy Drew” Season 4 have yet to be announced. “We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and...
IndieWire

Sacheen Littlefeather’s Sisters Say Claims of Native American Ancestry Were Fraudulent — Report

After she took the stage in Marlon Brando’s place at the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather became known as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent activists for Native Americans and other Indigenous people. Rather than accept Brando’s best actor Oscar, which he had just won for his performance in “The Godfather,” Littlefeather, who died earlier this month, declined the awards and used her time on stage to criticize Hollywood’s on and offscreen treatment of Native Americans. The move prompted some outrage, leading the Academy to issue a belated apology to Littlefeather earlier this year. When she took the stage, her...
IndieWire

‘Jesus Revolution’ Trailer: Kelsey Grammer Is a Pastor Skeptical of Free Love

Kelsey Grammer leads “Jesus Revolution,” a film based on the true story of pastor Chuck Smith, who opened the doors of his congregation to welcome the 1970s youths and “hippie” generation. It’s co-directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle from a script co-written by Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. “When God walks in here and brings me a hippie, I’ll ask him what it’s all about because I do not understand,” Grammer says in the trailer. “Jesus Revolution” premieres February 24, 2023, in theaters, with a special preview event February 22. Per the official synopsis, “Jesus Revolution,” inspired by an actual movement, tells...
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy