Read full article on original website
Related
Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son
Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Complex
Mase Seemingly Implies ‘No.1 Hater’ Diddy Canceled His Tour With Cam’ron and Jadakiss
Mase has seemingly accused Diddy of canceling his tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok. “It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” the 47-year-old wrote in a caption alongside the video, which showed the Oct. 20 show of the 3 Headed Monster Tour as “canceled.”
travelnoire.com
Generational Wealth: Jadakiss Teaming Up With Father & Son To Create Black-Owned Coffee Brand
Rapper and entrepreneur Jadakiss is teaming up with his father and son to create a Black-owned coffee brand. Jadakiss, whose real name is Jason Phillips, is bringing together three generations to launch Kiss Café. It’s the perfect venture for the family as Jadakiss’s dad, Bob Phillips, spent more than...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Looking To Sell D'USSÉ Stake To Bacardi — But Claims Cognac Partner Is Lowballing Him
JAY-Z is reportedly looking to sell his ownership stake in D’USSÉ to Barcardi — his 50/50 partner in the cognac brand — but believes the spirits giant is trying to lowball him. Earlier this week, it was reported Hov’s SC Liquor company filed a lawsuit against...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
R&B Singer and Songwriter Joyce Sims Has Reportedly Passed Away at 63
R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, best known for the hit song “Come Into My Life,” has reportedly passed away. Joyce was only 63 years old. Joyce, who is also known for charting in the U.S and U.K. Top 10 and Top 20 lists, had her death announced by family members on Facebook.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Ussé Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/21, 12:30 a.m. ET: TMZ’s now reporting that Jay-Z is looking to get out of the D’Ussé business entirely, and figuring out a fair price is a sticking point. The outlet says Hov is “selling it to his partners at Bacardi, but he suspects the company’s playing a high stakes ‘shell game’” since SC Liquor “exercised its right to a buyout” roughly a year back.
McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made
A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Speculation She and Pardison Fontaine Got Engaged Amid Anniversary Celebrations
Megan Thee Stallion has denied speculation she got engaged to her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday. In a comment shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s post on the matter, Megan’s hairstylist Kellon also suggested that the ring in the photos wasn’t on the right hand for it to be an engagement ring.
Krispy Kreme's First Responders Deal Is Officially Coming Back
While there are so many places to stop and grab a baked good, you can always count on Krispy Kreme to serve the cream of the crop when it comes to doughnuts — no pun intended. From its ethically sourced coffee to its complimentary paper hats, there's no denying the chokehold that Krispy Kreme has on doughnut lovers across the country (via Spoon University). Oh, and let's not forget about the famous "Hot Light," signaling that doughnuts are hot, fresh, and ready to be eaten (although, don't believe this Krispy Kreme Hot Light myth).
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials
One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
This Is The Key To A Great Burger, According To Adam Richman - Exclusive
There's nothing worse than taking a huge first bite into a burger expecting it to be juicy, tasty, and satisfying, only for it to completely disappoint you right off the bat. But for most burger lovers out there, we've all had that experience a time or two. The worst part about it is that a bad burger can be completely avoidable, especially if you're making them yourself.
Costco Fans Are Split On Its Strawberry Belgian Waffles
Costco is a wholesale club grocery store, so when a lot of people think of shopping there, they might think about getting things like family packs of chicken, gallons of laundry detergent, and enough toilet paper to last through another pandemic. But Costco doesn't just sell barrel-sized editions of household staples. It also has a surprisingly varied selection of baked goods and snacks. Fans raved when Costco brought back its pumpkin spice loaf this fall, and their sweets and treats are so good, Reddit has even accused some bakeries of just reselling Costco desserts.
TikTok Is Seriously Disgusted By Gnat-Covered Dunkin' Donuts
Unless you live in a country where insects are consumed, you likely aren't looking to find bugs in your food. Some people are so disgusted by the possibility of eating bugs that they sue the place in question if one is found. According to WESH Orlando, this happened at a restaurant in a Disney resort in 2019. Brittany Walker Figueroa was dining with her family when she claimed she felt bugs crawling in her mouth after eating at Oasis Bar and Grill, and she even had photos to back up her claims. Disney fought back, stating there was no way to prove the food was actually eaten. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Figueroa became ill following the meal, ending up in the emergency room many times.
Arby's Smoked Bourbon Sold Out In 13 Minutes
Arby's has the meats ... and the bourbon. That's right: when the popular roast beef restaurant chain announced on Twitter that it would be launching a new limited-edition Arby's Smoked Bourbon, you can assume that people were stoked about it. The new bourbon would be smoked with the same wood used for its famed smoked meats — hickory, mesquite, and pecan — making it a perfect pairing for any of its menu options. But with only 900 of the 750-milliliter bottles produced, it was expected to go fast. After last year's successful launch of two fry-flavored vodkas (Crinkle Fry Vodka and Curly Fry Vodka) Arby's team set their sights on another perfect adult beverage pairing for this year.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0