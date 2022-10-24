Unless you live in a country where insects are consumed, you likely aren't looking to find bugs in your food. Some people are so disgusted by the possibility of eating bugs that they sue the place in question if one is found. According to WESH Orlando, this happened at a restaurant in a Disney resort in 2019. Brittany Walker Figueroa was dining with her family when she claimed she felt bugs crawling in her mouth after eating at Oasis Bar and Grill, and she even had photos to back up her claims. Disney fought back, stating there was no way to prove the food was actually eaten. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Figueroa became ill following the meal, ending up in the emergency room many times.

9 HOURS AGO