Wanda Watson, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Infrastructure inadequacies continue to affect Precinct4; some roads have sustained damage from heavy truck traffic. Without repair, the road conditions will inevitably deteriorate. I will work to prioritize the public works projects of Precinct 4 while adhering to the fiduciary responsibility of the county.
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest
Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
Timothy Delasandro, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Historically, PCT4 has been overlooked – and we need a Commissioner who will stand up for us. This is even more important now because the Hwy 47 RELLIS Campus development and a new Interstate-14 are coming and with them, new infrastructure needs for PCT4. We need to be proactive to ensure that new infrastructure benefits all citizens, and this is why I have opposed county Proposition B on the ballot. Prop B would permanently fund a regional mobility (toll road) authority by charging new registration fees, which are essentially regressive taxes. We don’t need to permanently fund an unelected, unaccountable toll road authority with eminent domain powers in Brazos County.
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
Brazos County seeks passage of two transportation propositions on November ballot
Brazos County has two propositions on the November 8 ballot to fund transportation projects — a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. Proposition A is for a $100 million transportation bond program which consists of...
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 27
For a spooktacular Halloween, head to Century Square (175 Century Square Dr. in College Station) on Sunday and Monday for family friendly fun. From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, mini pumpkin painting, lawn games, costume contests and a Monster Mash are scheduled. Between 8:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, the Texas A&M Sports Car Club will present a classic and exotic car show. Free to the public.
Studies the issues that concern all
John Nichols, when I congratulated him after winning a seat on city council, responded, “Thanks. You know I’m not always going to vote the way you want.”. That has certainly proven to be true, but nonetheless, I will be voting for him again in the upcoming College Station mayoral race. As much as I would love him voting to my interests always, that is an unreal expectation.
SARC to hold advocate training in November due to volunteer need
The Sexual Assault Resource Center will hold online winter advocate training beginning Nov. 14 in hopes of increasing the organization’s number of volunteers due to demand. SARC officials say they are facing volunteer shortages with an increase of sexual assaults in the area. The number of calls to SARC’s 24/7 crisis hotline and survivor accompaniments have increased due to the rise of sexual assaults, SARC officials say. Their hotline receives over 1,200 calls per year, and that number is rising.
Brazos County commissioners approve outdoor burn ban
Brazos County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban, effective immediately, at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect. Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, told commissioners that three of the county’s precinct fire chiefs recommended a...
Texas A&M to honor two Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor two Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Andrew Paul Coleman, a sophomore studying aerospace engineering from Erie, Pennsylvania; and Meghana Devi Kodali, a senior studying nueroscience from Bellaire. The Silver Taps...
The detailed experience to be mayor
I am writing in support of John Nichols for mayor of College Station. John and his wife Carol have been longtime family friends of the Boykin family. My dad, Cal Boykin, and John were both agricultural economists at Texas A&M and abroad. Dad thought the world of John and highly respected his work in and dedication to the field of agriculture and also to this community and overseas.
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com. 1...
David Levine, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) While I see value in the city investing in properties locally for a variety...
Mark Smith, College Station Council Place 1
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) The Chimney Hill purchase did not turn out well for the City and because...
WASHINGTON CO. AWARDED GRANT FUNDING FOR FERAL HOG TRAPPING PROGRAM
Washington County will receive over $15,000 in grant funding to support feral hog abatement activities in the county. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) approved an award of $15,530 from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Wildlife Services division to assist the county with its feral hog abatement program continuing through August 2023.
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
William Wright, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) We have to use taxpayer money wisely. Period. Having said that, the citizens of...
Brazos County commissioners ratify tax rate at no-new-revenue
Brazos County commissioners — with all five of them finally in attendance — officially and unanimously ratified the county’s tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation during Tuesday morning’s regular meeting. After almost two months of back-and-forth debate — inside and outside...
