1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Historically, PCT4 has been overlooked – and we need a Commissioner who will stand up for us. This is even more important now because the Hwy 47 RELLIS Campus development and a new Interstate-14 are coming and with them, new infrastructure needs for PCT4. We need to be proactive to ensure that new infrastructure benefits all citizens, and this is why I have opposed county Proposition B on the ballot. Prop B would permanently fund a regional mobility (toll road) authority by charging new registration fees, which are essentially regressive taxes. We don’t need to permanently fund an unelected, unaccountable toll road authority with eminent domain powers in Brazos County.

