NBC San Diego
A Walk in His Shoes: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Gifts Girl, 9, One-of-a-Kind Souvenir
Despite a tough loss that knocked the San Diego Padres out of the postseason, faithful fans lined the gates of Petco Park to welcome their team home Sunday, including a nine-year-old girl who couldn't have predicted what happened next. Ingrid Janssens-Lozano was one of hundreds of fans who ushered the...
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
NBC San Diego
Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park
The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day. After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.
Yardbarker
LA Outfielder Has A Personal Interest in the Phillies in the World Series
The Angels and Phillies made a few big moves during August's trade deadline. One sent OF Brandon Marsh to the Phillies in exchange for top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe. And the other sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to the Phils for top prospect outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez. Of the...
Watch: Musgrove signs hats for Padres fans outside of Petco Park
Fresh off the plane from Philadelphia, Joe Musgrove greeted cheering Padres fans outside of Petco Park by signing hats for the Friar faithful.
Where to find mural of Phanatic stomping San Diego Chicken
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Payback's a … you know how the phrase ends. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a World Series berth after beating the San Diego Padres, 4-1, in the National League Championship Series.San Diego took a number of Ls in the last week, and The Rook in Manayunk is reminding them of a big one. This mural is painted on the outside patio at The Rook. It shows the Phillie Phanatic stomping on the San Diego Chicken. It's a recreation of a mural San Diego had painted of the Chicken stomping the Phillie Phanatic last week prior to losing Game 1. They covered it up the next day. Local artist, Drew Montemayor, is the graphic designer for The Rook."After seeing this, all my friends asked me to paint the opposite if the Phillies won the series with the Phanatic on the Chicken mascot," Montemayor said. "The Phillies ended up winning, so I wanted to tell the story correctly. All I needed was a wall."The Rook is listed on our best bars to watch Phillies away games list.During Phillies games, The Rook offers $1 hot dogs and $3 specialty dogs, a perfect way to feel like you are inside the ballpark.
Column: Padres' NLCS run raises stakes to take advantage of winning window
Expectations rise with trip to National League Championship Series, but Padres say they don't plan to ease off gas pedal at this point
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts is Not Fazed By The Noise
The Dodgers Skipper could care less what fans and columnists think of him
