Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Young-Williams shares safety advice for your pets this Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center offered several pieces of advice to pet owners days ahead of Halloween, which include remove low hanging cords from their area and taking sugary foods out of their reach. Officials also asked people to remove choking hazards and lit candles that could harm a pet.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out these Halloween themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many family-friendly events to Find Your Fun and get some candy on this Halloween weekend!. The Monster Mash Bash is back in Oak Ridge this Thursday! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., hundreds of children will gather at A.K. Bissell Park for family-friendly fun. There will be a hayride, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest, and much more. This event is geared towards kids ages four through 4th grade.
OAK RIDGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Skip the Shirt Event

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wounded veterans can get trained service dogs through Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an accredited Assistance Dogs International non-profit organization. The organization is so important for helping wounded veterans and people with disabilities, Chairman at SMSD Mike Kitchens said. “We select good dogs, we give them proper...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local weight loss doctor is challenging you this fall

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Just because it is sweater weather doesn’t mean we should start neglecting our weight wellness. Diet and exercise work for many, but others might have a hard time staying on track, especially with an upcoming holiday season. Dr. Bragg Weight Loss and Wellness is here to help you achieve your goals while also indulging in the foods you like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vol fans help raise over $85,000 for family of UT-Martin lineman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tennessee’s historic football season continues, Big Orange fans showed that the Volunteer spirit remains alive and well by helping raise thousands for the family of a UT-Martin football player after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a high-end Category 4 storm in late September, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
KNOXVILLE, TN

