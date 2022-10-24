Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crossvillenews1st.com
ALMOST 1000 PEOPLE SEEK ADDICTION RECOVERY IN KNOXVILLE NOW THAT NEW CENTER AVAILABLE JUST ONE MONTH AGO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams shares safety advice for your pets this Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center offered several pieces of advice to pet owners days ahead of Halloween, which include remove low hanging cords from their area and taking sugary foods out of their reach. Officials also asked people to remove choking hazards and lit candles that could harm a pet.
wvlt.tv
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
wvlt.tv
Check out these Halloween themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many family-friendly events to Find Your Fun and get some candy on this Halloween weekend!. The Monster Mash Bash is back in Oak Ridge this Thursday! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., hundreds of children will gather at A.K. Bissell Park for family-friendly fun. There will be a hayride, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest, and much more. This event is geared towards kids ages four through 4th grade.
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
WBIR
Play at Knoxville church shines a light on youth mental health issues by bringing them to the stage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, a group of performers gathered at Overcoming Believers Church for a special play. It's called "You're Worth It," and it focuses on the impact of suicide. It also showed some of the ways people recover from mental health issues. "The hope was that someone...
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
RSV on the rise: What you can do to protect your kids
Experts at East Tennessee Children's Hospital say they're seeing a rise in RSV cases compared to this time last year, and they're not alone.
bbbtv12.com
MEDIC Regional Blood Center Skip the Shirt Event
Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
wvlt.tv
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wounded veterans can get trained service dogs through Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an accredited Assistance Dogs International non-profit organization. The organization is so important for helping wounded veterans and people with disabilities, Chairman at SMSD Mike Kitchens said. “We select good dogs, we give them proper...
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
WATE
Local weight loss doctor is challenging you this fall
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Just because it is sweater weather doesn’t mean we should start neglecting our weight wellness. Diet and exercise work for many, but others might have a hard time staying on track, especially with an upcoming holiday season. Dr. Bragg Weight Loss and Wellness is here to help you achieve your goals while also indulging in the foods you like.
Vol fans help raise over $85,000 for family of UT-Martin lineman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tennessee’s historic football season continues, Big Orange fans showed that the Volunteer spirit remains alive and well by helping raise thousands for the family of a UT-Martin football player after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a high-end Category 4 storm in late September, […]
wvlt.tv
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
WBIR
Knox Co. commissioners call for new state mental health facility in East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission, along with Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is asking the State of Tennessee to provide financial support for the construction and operation of a mental health hospital in Knox County. In a resolution Monday night, county officials urged the state for help to...
wvlt.tv
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
New elementary school expected to help alleviate classroom overcrowding in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new school being built in northwest Knox County is triggering some zoning changes for students. Education leaders said they hope it will help alleviate some overcrowding at other elementary schools in the area. The new school will affect students currently zoned for Ball Camp Elementary...
wvlt.tv
Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
Comments / 0