Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Check out these Halloween themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many family-friendly events to Find Your Fun and get some candy on this Halloween weekend!. The Monster Mash Bash is back in Oak Ridge this Thursday! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., hundreds of children will gather at A.K. Bissell Park for family-friendly fun. There will be a hayride, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest, and much more. This event is geared towards kids ages four through 4th grade.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors. Updated: 24 hours ago. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Wednesday. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fried Bologna Sandwich

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For this recipe, we use seeded rye bread but you can use whichever you prefer. · 1/2 Tbsp. finely chopped dill pickles, plus 2 Tbsp. brine. 1. Mix mustard, mayonnaise, and chopped pickles in a small bowl to combine, season with pepper. 2. Arrange half...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersbyers, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CATCH UP QUICK

GATLINBURG, TN

