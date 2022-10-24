Read full article on original website
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
Check out these Halloween themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many family-friendly events to Find Your Fun and get some candy on this Halloween weekend!. The Monster Mash Bash is back in Oak Ridge this Thursday! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., hundreds of children will gather at A.K. Bissell Park for family-friendly fun. There will be a hayride, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest, and much more. This event is geared towards kids ages four through 4th grade.
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors. Updated: 24 hours ago. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise...
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
Knoxville police locate missing teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Wednesday. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for...
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
Applewood parent company to open new restaurant off Chapman Highway in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to Seymour soon to fill the spot Chapmans Restaurant left behind on Chapman Highway. Stokely Hospitality Enterprises, the Sevierville company that owns the Applewood Grill Restaurant and Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, announced it had bought the old Chapmans Restaurant in Seymour. It...
Peyton Manning’s pals Chesney, Church & Strait set him up to be Luke’s co-host
When Peyton Manning takes the stage at the CMA Awards, he’s showing up as a fan of country music as much as he is co-host of the show with Luke Bryan. Many familiar faces will be in the audience, with Peyton citing Luke, Eric Church and George Straitamong the friends he’s made in the genre over the years.
Get Ready to Take an ‘Ocean Journey’ in East Tennessee in 2023
We all know Dolly Parton doesn't let any grass grow underneath her feet. Well, neither does her hometown of Sevierville TN. MORE EXCITING ADVENTURES COMING TO THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. For the longest time, the small mountain community was simply that...a small mountain community that just so happens to be where...
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mountain Mile is a reinvestment of a shopping area in Pigeon Forge. Formerly a vacant shopping mall, the area just off Teaster Lane is home to Downtown Flavortown and Junciton 35 for food, or REI for shopping and Escapeology for fun. “Just a unique...
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fried Bologna Sandwich
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For this recipe, we use seeded rye bread but you can use whichever you prefer. · 1/2 Tbsp. finely chopped dill pickles, plus 2 Tbsp. brine. 1. Mix mustard, mayonnaise, and chopped pickles in a small bowl to combine, season with pepper. 2. Arrange half...
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersbyers, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin,...
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
