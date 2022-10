Members of the Regis Girls Cross Country team gather after Winning a sectional title at Cadott .Saturday BRANDEN NALL

Football playoffs weren't the only things going on in sports around the Chippewa Valley this weekend.

In soccer the Memorial and North boys met for a third time this season, and Memorial won for a third time this season, this time 5-1. The Old Abes are now scheduled two face Hudson Thursday at Hudson. The last time the two teams met the match ended in a draw.