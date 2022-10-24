ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Rory McIlroy Has Pocketed $20 Million in His Last 8 Rounds of Golf on the PGA Tour

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Rory McIlroy is on quite the hot streak right now.

The Northern Irishman capped off last season with a bang by winning the Tour Championship and the $18 million grand prize. After taking nearly two months off from the PGA Tour, he returned to make his 2022-23 season debut at this week’s CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club. And guess what. He won again.

McIlroy has now won his last two starts on the PGA Tour, and he’s earned nearly $20 million in those eight days of work on the golf course. Not too shabby, huh?

Rory McIlroy wins the 2022 CJ Cup for his second straight PGA Tour victory

Another season, another dominant Rory McIlroy performance.

The 33-year-old entered the final round of this weekend’s CJ Cup with a one-stroke lead over Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama, and K.H. Lee, and he shot 4 under par on Sunday to successfully defend his title. McIlroy has now won two straight PGA Tour starts, and he jumped Scottie Scheffler in the Official World Golf Ranking to reclaim the throne as the No. 1 player in the world.

This isn’t anything new from McIlroy. In 22 worldwide starts in 2022, he’s won three times and finished inside the top 10 an insane 14 times. The future Hall of Famer has finished T4 or better in each of his last five worldwide starts.

McIlroy is an unstoppable force right now, and his bank account is exploding because of it.

Rory McIlory has earned $20 million in his last eight days on the PGA Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtKkI_0ik1AfMG00
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

RELATED: Rory McIlroy Felt the Need to Apologize to Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Stealing $12.25 Million From His Hands

McIlroy has only played eight rounds of golf on the PGA Tour since late August. In the Tour Championship two months ago, he caught Scheffler from behind to win the FedEx Cup title and pocket the $18 million grand prize.

After giving himself a mini offseason and flirting with a few DP World Tour events, McIlroy returned to the PGA Tour this week and won another $1.89 million for his triumph at the CJ Cup. That’s a whopping $19.89 million in his last eight days of work on the PGA Tour.

What was that about the PGA Tour not paying their players enough money?

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post Rory McIlroy Has Pocketed $20 Million in His Last 8 Rounds of Golf on the PGA Tour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!

Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
The Spun

Jim Nantz Announces Big Decision On Broadcasting Future

For decades, Jim Nantz has been the play-by-play announcer for Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. But it appears that run is coming to an end. According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the 2023 Final Four will be the final one called by Nantz. Replacing Nantz in 2024 and beyond will be Ian Eagle.
NEW YORK STATE
golfmagic.com

Why are (LIV Golf) fans debating whether Rory McIlroy is a deserved World No.1?!

Rory McIlroy returned to World No.1 on Sunday night after becoming the first reigning PGA Tour FedEx Cup champion since Tiger Woods to win their first tournament of the following season. Only some people out there, mainly LIV Golf lovers might I add, still want to argue that McIlroy does...
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac stuns golf fans with new Halloween costume

Paige Spiranac has taken to social media to reveal her choice of Halloween outfit, as well as offer two lucky golf fans the chance to win a round of golf in 2023. Spiranac, who has the most followers of any individual golfer on Instagram including Tiger Woods, has stunned her fans by dressing up as Street Fighter's Cammy for Halloween.
MARYLAND STATE
Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf RIPPED over Sergio Garcia post: "Who thought this would go well?"

LIV Golf threw up a post on social media post asking their followers to "caption this" with a picture of Sergio Garcia and it just didn't go well. The picture in question features Garcia standing alongside Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. Both players are part of the Fireballs GC side and Garcia is the team captain.
GolfWRX

Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods

2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News

Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Brutally Honest Comment About PGA-LIV Feud

Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a victory that made him No. 1 in the world, had a brutally honest take on the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle that has developed. In an interview with The Guardian, said the feud has turned into an "us vs. them" mentality. "This 'us vs. them' thing has gotten way out of control already," McIlroy said.
Daily Mail

PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on

The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months

Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
The Associated Press

Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Aside from hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, perhaps the coolest memory of the year for PGA champion Justin Thomas can be described by the strictest standard as a failure. Two weeks before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Thomas took batting practice at a Cressey Sports Performance facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It lasted all of three pitches, and Thomas never came close to making contact. No shame there. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. “I told my buddies whenever he pitched this year and had a great outing, ‘Dude, I totally understand where they’re coming from. He’s a hard guy to hit,’” Thomas said with a laugh.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy claims "betrayal" by LIV rebels as he opens up on St Andrews tears

New World No.1 Rory McIlroy says the battle with LIV Golf has "gotten out of control" despite claiming Greg Norman is "hiding behind" the series being a force for good. In an interview with Ewan Murray of The Guardian - which you can read here - McIlroy, 33, opened up on a number of topics.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday

A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
Golf Digest

This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'

One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

214K+
Followers
32K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy