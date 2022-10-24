Rory McIlroy Has Pocketed $20 Million in His Last 8 Rounds of Golf on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy is on quite the hot streak right now.

The Northern Irishman capped off last season with a bang by winning the Tour Championship and the $18 million grand prize. After taking nearly two months off from the PGA Tour, he returned to make his 2022-23 season debut at this week’s CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club. And guess what. He won again.

McIlroy has now won his last two starts on the PGA Tour, and he’s earned nearly $20 million in those eight days of work on the golf course. Not too shabby, huh?

Another season, another dominant Rory McIlroy performance.

The 33-year-old entered the final round of this weekend’s CJ Cup with a one-stroke lead over Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama, and K.H. Lee, and he shot 4 under par on Sunday to successfully defend his title. McIlroy has now won two straight PGA Tour starts, and he jumped Scottie Scheffler in the Official World Golf Ranking to reclaim the throne as the No. 1 player in the world.

This isn’t anything new from McIlroy. In 22 worldwide starts in 2022, he’s won three times and finished inside the top 10 an insane 14 times. The future Hall of Famer has finished T4 or better in each of his last five worldwide starts.

McIlroy is an unstoppable force right now, and his bank account is exploding because of it.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

McIlroy has only played eight rounds of golf on the PGA Tour since late August. In the Tour Championship two months ago, he caught Scheffler from behind to win the FedEx Cup title and pocket the $18 million grand prize.

After giving himself a mini offseason and flirting with a few DP World Tour events, McIlroy returned to the PGA Tour this week and won another $1.89 million for his triumph at the CJ Cup. That’s a whopping $19.89 million in his last eight days of work on the PGA Tour.

What was that about the PGA Tour not paying their players enough money?

