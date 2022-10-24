Read full article on original website
Eric Franklin Funk obituary 1965~2022
Mr. Eric Franklin Funk, 57 of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born October 22, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Connie (Monn) Funk of Mont Alto, PA and the late Theodore Franklin “Frank” Funk who passed away October 11, 2000. Eric was...
Richard Runyon obituary 1949~2022
Richard Runyon, 73, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 25, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Pearl (Jones) Runyon. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church, where he had been very active. He had been a janitor at...
Martha “Mickey” E Vink 1927~2022
Martha “Mickey” E Vink, 95, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 20, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, she was daughter of the late Harry and Jenny Roberts McKee. Mickey graduated from Yeadon High School and West Chester...
Helen L Mellott obituary 1935~2022
Helen L Mellott, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Helen was born in Hustontown, PA on September 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Marie E. (Simcox) and George D. Miller. Mrs. Mellott was a homemaker who loved her...
Louis A Poppenwimer obituary 1925~2022
Louis A Poppenwimer, 96, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 in his home. Born December 30, 1925 in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late George and Barbara (Koesbauer) Poppenwimer. After graduating high school Louis served in the United States Navy during World War II...
Kaye A Fox obituary 1936~2022
Kaye A Fox, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 22, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Tressie Smith Armstrong. Mrs. Fox was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and...
Kathryn S Miner obituary 1925~2022
Kathryn S Miner, 97, of Chambersburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kate was born on August 15, 1925 in Roxbury, PA to the late Boyd and Blanche (Alleman) Myers. She was from a large and close family, having 7 brothers and 6 sisters. Kate married...
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
Virginia Mae Kelso obituary 1925~2022
Virginia Mae Kelso, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Newville, PA. She was born November 24, 1925 in Walnut Bottom, PA. Virginia was the daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Holtry) Wyrick. She was employed by Masland Carpets and retired...
Doris B Kohli obituary 1921~2022
Doris B Kohli, 101, of Shippensburg, and formerly of Levittown, PA, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Shippensburg Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born Wednesday, June 1, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Anthony George and Nellie Cooper Bitter. Doris was a secretary...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Four Raiders posted double-digit kills over the weekend to lead their volleyball team to victory over East Strousburg. The Shippensburg University volleyball team put up another thrilling five-set win against East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Koehler Fieldhouse. Set scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12.
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner obituary 1933~2022
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner, 89, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away October 24, 2022 at the extended care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Marie (Byers) Tarner. He had retired...
Wilson hosts high school exhibit
Wilson College hosts an exhibition of artwork by area high school students, starting this week and running through Dec. 2. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is open to the public in the Bogigian Gallery, Lortz Hall. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Gordon P Murray obituary 1951~2022
Gordon P Murray, 71, of Shippensburg, formally of Spring Run, passed away the evening of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Robert H. and Lois Ann (Clippinger) Murray.
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
