Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
The Spun

Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady, Bucs

Rex Ryan has been around this league for a long time and seen plenty of good (and bad) football. On Monday's "Get Up" on ESPN, the former coach attempted to distill Tom Brady and the Bucs issues, coming back to one term: "old and slow." This team is old and...
FanSided

Tom Brady isn’t the problem with the Buccaneers offense

Despite the plethora of articles being written after the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s awful performance this past weekend against the Panthers about how this is finally the season that proves that Tom Brady is in fact a human being and is finally playing like his age would dictate, it’s just not true.
NBC Sports

Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point

You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Augusta Free Press

Baltimore Ravens look to build momentum in trip to Tampa Bay to face Bucs

Baltimore’s prime time visit Thursday to Raymond James Stadium to face Tampa Bay features two teams currently tied for the lead in their respective divisions. The Ravens are trying to build some momentum in a short week, after Sunday’s win against Cleveland. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are trying to reverse some offensive missteps, after losing four of their last five games.
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Telling Response To Question About The Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations. However, just seven weeks into the season, the Buccaneers are just fighting for a playoff spot right now. After an embarrassing 21-3 loss to the undermanned Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers sit at 3-4 on the season. This...
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens host Tom Brady, Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football

The 4-3 Baltimore Ravens welcome the struggling 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday for Week 8 NFL action. The Ravens sit atop the AFC North with their 4-3 record and are coming off a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Bucs, meanwhile, have stumbled out of the gates at 3-4, having just lost 21-3 at the Carolina Panthers in a shocking score.
