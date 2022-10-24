Read full article on original website
Related
HKSTP Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 Invites Global Innovators to Tap into Hong Kong’s Boundless Investment and Asia Expansion Opportunities
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today kicked off its seventh global Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), by inviting tech startups around the world to enter one of the largest elevator pitch events in Hong Kong. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005533/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica's pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress.
Comments / 0