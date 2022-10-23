Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
WATCH: People with disabilities overjoyed as coffee shop announces, ‘You are hired!'Live Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Comments / 0