For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Auction for Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Super Bowl ring opens
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence is auctioning off his 2019 Super Bowl LIV ring. The auction closes Nov. 18, 2022.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
This stat line for Chiefs receivers Sunday hadn’t been seen in a KC game since 2000
Does the name Sylvester Morris ring a bell for Chiefs fans?
Former WR Steve Smith Sr. becomes Chiefs K Ball Specialist
Retired WR Steve Smith Sr. took a shot as the K Ball Specialist for the Chiefs in his quest to find the most interesting jobs in the NFL.
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. credits strength coach with having him ready following suspension
The Chiefs linebacker made an instant impact in his first game back.
Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
