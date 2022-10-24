ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
AOL Corp

Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress

Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
Parade

Goldie Hawn Rocks Bodysuit in Adorable Workout Video

Goldie Hawn is giving people a look at her daily exercise routine for "mind up Monday." The actress posted a video on Instagram where she does a few simple exercises in a full black bodysuit outside her sunny home. In the video, Hawn exhibits easy exercises like jumping in place,...
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
People

Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Popculture

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours

Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
TODAY.com

Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29

"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
TMZ.com

Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!. Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Hailey & Justin Bieber Hold Hands On Romantic Dinner Date After Running Errands Earlier In The Day

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the picture-perfect couple during their two Los Angeles outings on Saturday, Oct. 22. Stepping out for an errand run earlier in the day, Hailey stunned in her casual ensemble of a white crop top and matching sweats alongside her handsome hubby. Later, while enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood, the cover girl donned another crop top, this time adding a pair of faded denim. Justin, meanwhile, rocked two different hoodies for the excursions, holding hands with his gorgeous wife on the latter one.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy