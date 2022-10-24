Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Kylie Jenner criticized for saying she is ‘naturally’ gorgeous without makeup
Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after sharing a short clip on Instagram stories. The reality star revealed to her fans and followers that she doesn’t “need much” makeup because she is actually “naturally” gorgeous. The 25-year-old businesswoman was glammed up in a natural look, showing...
Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, And Kris Show Support To Jewish Community In Light Of Ye’s Antisemitic Comments
The Kardashian brand has come together to form Voltron to protect the Jewish community from Kanye West’s recent attacks. Khloe was the first to speak out via her social media pages with a simple and straightforward message that read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish community”
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress
Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
Goldie Hawn Rocks Bodysuit in Adorable Workout Video
Goldie Hawn is giving people a look at her daily exercise routine for "mind up Monday." The actress posted a video on Instagram where she does a few simple exercises in a full black bodysuit outside her sunny home. In the video, Hawn exhibits easy exercises like jumping in place,...
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appear to have collaborated again on ‘Midnights’ track
CNN — As Swifties around the world countdown to midnight and the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth album “Midnights,” she’s tried to keep her fans happy by dropping a few hints about her new music in recent days. Among them, she has listed song writing...
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Popculture
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours
Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
Kelsea Ballerini's TikTok Has Some Fans Begging For A Taylor Swift Collab
Kelsea Ballerini has been listening to Taylor Swift's new album, 'Midnights,' and “this whole album is my new personality.”
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Taylor Swift faces down her ghosts, her greedy future children, and herself in the 'Anti-Hero' music video
Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero" on Friday morning. It's the third track on her new album "Midnights," released worldwide eight hours before. The self-directed music video is a surrealist and comedic take on self-loathing.
How to Order a Salad Like a Kardashian
‘The Kardashians’ are often seen with their giant salads from the LA based health food restaurant — Health Nut.
TMZ.com
Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!. Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!
Hailey & Justin Bieber Hold Hands On Romantic Dinner Date After Running Errands Earlier In The Day
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the picture-perfect couple during their two Los Angeles outings on Saturday, Oct. 22. Stepping out for an errand run earlier in the day, Hailey stunned in her casual ensemble of a white crop top and matching sweats alongside her handsome hubby. Later, while enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood, the cover girl donned another crop top, this time adding a pair of faded denim. Justin, meanwhile, rocked two different hoodies for the excursions, holding hands with his gorgeous wife on the latter one.
Comments / 0