Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?

Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Pod City Beer Labs @ Canalside Pizza Plant

Life is good at Pizza Plant at Canalside. Actually, life is great now that the have added Pod City Beer Labs, a 3 and a half barrel system, with three 7-barrel fermenters. I spoke to co-owner Dan Syracuse about the new brewery addition. He was over the moon about the setup, especially considering that the restaurant (at Canalside) almost closed its doors during the pandemic.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond—Halloween

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

La Niña impact is likely for wintertime months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a recent update from the Climate Prediction Center, climate forecasters expect the current La Niña conditions present over the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean to continue through this upcoming winter, potentially decreasing in strength next spring. Forecasters noted the expansion and continuation of below-average sea...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Police Athletic League of Buffalo will host a “Spooktacular Kickball Game”

Since the 1950’s, the Halloween season has been a time when children amass (and eat) as many sugary sweets that they can get their hands on. Of course everything is fine in moderation, but with the growing concern about the poor health of America’s children, there are some groups that are attempting to combat the candy grab by offsetting it with outdoor activities.
BUFFALO, NY
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Niagara Falls, NY

If you’re looking for a perfect trip, fret not because the gorgeous Niagara Falls in Niagara County has got you covered. Tucked in northwestern New York along the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is abundant in natural attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities. Likewise, the eponymous...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

