Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
buffalorising.com
Pod City Beer Labs @ Canalside Pizza Plant
Life is good at Pizza Plant at Canalside. Actually, life is great now that the have added Pod City Beer Labs, a 3 and a half barrel system, with three 7-barrel fermenters. I spoke to co-owner Dan Syracuse about the new brewery addition. He was over the moon about the setup, especially considering that the restaurant (at Canalside) almost closed its doors during the pandemic.
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
buffaloscoop.com
Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights to celebrates 40 years of winter fun
Celebrating 40 years, the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights (WFOL) will once again illuminate the city of Niagara Falls, Canada for 101 Nights of Twinkling Lights from Nov. 12 through Feb. 20, 2023. With over three million lights and 75+ spectacular displays providing colorful visuals, Niagara Falls will be...
Buffalo father/son duo bringing UPS Store to East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is looking to bring a new business to East Buffalo, a place that has historically been overlooked. Making the community stronger, that's exactly what Dr. Uzo Ihenko wants to see in his neighborhood. "The people complain about the east side: job deserts, food...
buffalorising.com
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond—Halloween
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Archives Pub to open at former Third Street Tap Room under new ownership
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls pub could reopen by Thanksgiving with a new name and theme. The Archives Pub is under development at 439 Third St., most recently the Third Street Tap Room. It’s the latest from Morgan Genovese, who last year opened Goldbar next door at 435 Third St. as a cocktail bar with a small-plate tapas menu.
Buffalo Does Not Appreciate Fast Food Chain’s New Sauce
Growing up in Western New York, we are conditioned to believe a few things. One of the are the Bills are everything. The Sabres are also near and dear to our hearts, while we are in Western New York, not Upstate New York; even though some people refer to Buffalo as in Upstate New York.
La Niña impact is likely for wintertime months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a recent update from the Climate Prediction Center, climate forecasters expect the current La Niña conditions present over the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean to continue through this upcoming winter, potentially decreasing in strength next spring. Forecasters noted the expansion and continuation of below-average sea...
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
buffalorising.com
Police Athletic League of Buffalo will host a “Spooktacular Kickball Game”
Since the 1950’s, the Halloween season has been a time when children amass (and eat) as many sugary sweets that they can get their hands on. Of course everything is fine in moderation, but with the growing concern about the poor health of America’s children, there are some groups that are attempting to combat the candy grab by offsetting it with outdoor activities.
Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog. Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge. According...
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Niagara Falls, NY
If you’re looking for a perfect trip, fret not because the gorgeous Niagara Falls in Niagara County has got you covered. Tucked in northwestern New York along the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is abundant in natural attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities. Likewise, the eponymous...
Comments / 1