Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Pete Carroll calming Geno Smith is a perfect illustration of why the Seahawks lead the NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be good in 2022. They’d traded away Russell Wilson. They shed veteran players toward the end of the 2021 season like they were approaching a rebuild. They lost their top defensive star, safety Jamal Adams, to injury only 15 snaps into the season.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'
The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Think Team Sucks With or Without Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos' 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets on October 23 left fans on Twitter grasping for words — and many of the ones they managed to seize were profanities. Although expectations were high going into the season, the team has fallen to 2-5 after another display of offensive ineptitude that brought back bad memories from the days of leather helmets without facemasks for those over eighty and felt flat-out inexplicable to everyone else.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties
And so it has come to this for the Denver Broncos.
Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
theScore
Sources: Packers actively pursuing trade for WR
The Green Bay Packers have been actively calling around the NFL to trade for a wide receiver, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Green Bay is reportedly hoping to land a pass-catcher still on a rookie contract. The Packers, who traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
theScore
Raiders trade veteran Hankins to Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection, the team announced. Hankins has started just one game this season and was recently a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Kanas City Chiefs....
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice
The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
theScore
TNF player props: How hungry are Brady and the Bucs?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Russell Wilson offers big injury update ahead of London game
Russell Wilson has been dealing with a significant hamstring injury after he battled a shoulder issue earlier in the year, but the Denver Broncos quarterback does not sound like someone who plans to be sidelined any longer. Wilson did not play in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. He...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.): The Eagles traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Read more about that here. If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert...
No word on when DK Metcalf can play — good Seahawks news vs. what it looked like
Pete Carroll says his team will give Metcalf at least “a couple days” to rest the knee he injured Sunday against the Chargers.
theScore
Sources: Teams calling Patriots about Agholor
Teams are calling the New England Patriots about trading for veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Agholor is in the final season of a two-year, $26-million deal he signed with the Patriots in 2020. The 29-year-old wideout was involved in New England's game plan...
theScore
NFL Week 8 teasers: Buying the 1-score game
The world of teasers started Week 7 with an epic backdoor cover for Saints (+8.5) legs and ended with the destruction of what seemed like the best option of them all: the Patriots (-2.5). In between, the Ravens, Cowboys, Raiders, and Bengals all seemed tough to trust in avoiding an upset, but each won outright, though not without their moments of doubt.
ESPN
Carroll: NFL needs to 'seriously' look into grass-turf debate
RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and safety Quandre Diggs on Wednesday said they'd like to see a close reexamination of whether NFL stadiums should exclusively use natural grass. The ongoing conversation about the safety of playing on artificial turf versus natural grass has been raised anew after...
theScore
NFL Week 7 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
Based on team power ratings, no one had a better week than the Bills and Eagles, and neither even played. That's where we're at with the rest of the NFL. Last week, we jokingly suggested flipping the teams upside down and betting them off an inverted rating, and that likely would have been profitable again.
Comments / 0