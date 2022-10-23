ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Think Team Sucks With or Without Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos' 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets on October 23 left fans on Twitter grasping for words — and many of the ones they managed to seize were profanities. Although expectations were high going into the season, the team has fallen to 2-5 after another display of offensive ineptitude that brought back bad memories from the days of leather helmets without facemasks for those over eighty and felt flat-out inexplicable to everyone else.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival

SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Sources: Packers actively pursuing trade for WR

The Green Bay Packers have been actively calling around the NFL to trade for a wide receiver, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Green Bay is reportedly hoping to land a pass-catcher still on a rookie contract. The Packers, who traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Raiders trade veteran Hankins to Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection, the team announced. Hankins has started just one game this season and was recently a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Kanas City Chiefs....
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice

The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

TNF player props: How hungry are Brady and the Bucs?

Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Sources: Teams calling Patriots about Agholor

Teams are calling the New England Patriots about trading for veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Agholor is in the final season of a two-year, $26-million deal he signed with the Patriots in 2020. The 29-year-old wideout was involved in New England's game plan...
theScore

NFL Week 8 teasers: Buying the 1-score game

The world of teasers started Week 7 with an epic backdoor cover for Saints (+8.5) legs and ended with the destruction of what seemed like the best option of them all: the Patriots (-2.5). In between, the Ravens, Cowboys, Raiders, and Bengals all seemed tough to trust in avoiding an upset, but each won outright, though not without their moments of doubt.
ESPN

Carroll: NFL needs to 'seriously' look into grass-turf debate

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and safety Quandre Diggs on Wednesday said they'd like to see a close reexamination of whether NFL stadiums should exclusively use natural grass. The ongoing conversation about the safety of playing on artificial turf versus natural grass has been raised anew after...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

NFL Week 7 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams

Based on team power ratings, no one had a better week than the Bills and Eagles, and neither even played. That's where we're at with the rest of the NFL. Last week, we jokingly suggested flipping the teams upside down and betting them off an inverted rating, and that likely would have been profitable again.

