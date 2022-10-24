ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates I-81 high-speed hit-and-run crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a two-car hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 9 troopers were called to a crash on I-81 mile marker 165 in Hanover Township. PSP states the crash happened when unit 2 was hit by […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Rape, four other counts dismissed as man pleads guilty to lesser charge

Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man accused of rape pleaded guilty to indecent exposure as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County district attorney’s office. Related reading: Woman allegedly told man ‘No’ multiple times during rape Five counts, including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, and simple assault, were dismissed as part of Caleb Michael Sanders' plea deal. The 31-year-old will serve six months probation, pay court costs, submit a DNA sample, and follow any conditions stipulated by adult probation. Sanders was charged on April 22 and held on $150,000 monetary bail. That was changed on May 19 to $35,000 monetary and once again on May 24 to $35,000 unsecured. Sanders was released on May 24 after posting bail. Docket sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WGAL

Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case

A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. interchange to be named for Derry Township police officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him. An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
local21news.com

Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
abc27.com

Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Hit and run suspect sought after hitting pedestrian in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have conducted a search for a hit and run suspect who crashed into a pedestrian on Oct. 23 at around 8:35 p.m., according to Carlisle Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the intersection of N Bedford St. and E Penn...
CARLISLE, PA

