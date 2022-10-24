Read full article on original website
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
PSP investigates I-81 high-speed hit-and-run crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a two-car hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 9 troopers were called to a crash on I-81 mile marker 165 in Hanover Township. PSP states the crash happened when unit 2 was hit by […]
Lancaster man sentenced for selling drugs that led to 2020 death
A man from Lancaster was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that led to a person's death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
Rape, four other counts dismissed as man pleads guilty to lesser charge
Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man accused of rape pleaded guilty to indecent exposure as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County district attorney’s office. Related reading: Woman allegedly told man ‘No’ multiple times during rape Five counts, including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, and simple assault, were dismissed as part of Caleb Michael Sanders' plea deal. The 31-year-old will serve six months probation, pay court costs, submit a DNA sample, and follow any conditions stipulated by adult probation. Sanders was charged on April 22 and held on $150,000 monetary bail. That was changed on May 19 to $35,000 monetary and once again on May 24 to $35,000 unsecured. Sanders was released on May 24 after posting bail. Docket sheet
Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
Dauphin County police search for 2 suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case
A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
Who shot the Dauphin County dog in the face? Police looking for answers, owner
Susquehanna Township police are looking for the owner of a dog rescued after being shot over the weekend. A township officer, Timothy Rogers, found the pup while on patrol around North Front Street near Miller Lane, Rogers previously shared to a GoFundMe page. Police said the dog was found around...
Pa. interchange to be named for Derry Township police officer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him. An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).
Police: Woman with suspended license flees, crashes into Lower Paxton Township home
Police said a woman fled from officers before she crashed into a house in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, this weekend. Police said they tried to pull over Kennedy Jackson-Foucher around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court. Jackson-Foucher fled at a high rate...
Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
Hit and run suspect sought after hitting pedestrian in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have conducted a search for a hit and run suspect who crashed into a pedestrian on Oct. 23 at around 8:35 p.m., according to Carlisle Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the intersection of N Bedford St. and E Penn...
