When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?
There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
WZZM 13
13 On Your Side Forecast: Rain Returning to West Michigan!
Rain is returning to West Michigan through the next 48 hours. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has what you need to know!
WNEM
Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening. Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will run in 2022, but once again won’t stop in Michigan
For the first time since 2019 the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through Michigan after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however those hoping to see the train will only have a brief window to catch a glimpse. While the train is resuming the cross-continent tour...
My North.com
Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables
Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
wcsx.com
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?
I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
Tv20detroit.com
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
Stop the stink: Keeping stink bugs out of your home
There are several different types of stink bugs in the United States, but the most common is the brown marmorated stink bug.
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
How drinking water concerns could bring an economic boom to rural Michigan
OCEANA COUNTY, MI – What started as a drinking water concern for agricultural workers facing eviction could turn into an economic boom for a small rural town in West Michigan that also happens to be home to one of the country’s largest fruit processors. An apartment complex for...
West Michigan feeling impact of industry-wide concrete shortages
MUSKEGON, Mich. — From the roads you drive, to your home and your office, to the bridges, runways and parking lots that keep the country moving, concrete is among the most ubiquitous building materials on Earth. In 2022, however, concrete has become increasingly difficult to find. That’s the reality...
WZZM 13
Michigan gas prices drop 16 cents since last week
MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices are continuing to drop in Michigan, with the average now sitting at $4.05 per gallon. This is a 16-cent decrease since last week. This average is still 17 cents higher than in September and 76 cents higher than in October 2021. Drivers can expect to pay about $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, according to AAA.
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
wcsx.com
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
