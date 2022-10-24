ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening. Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables

Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?

I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Michigan gas prices drop 16 cents since last week

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices are continuing to drop in Michigan, with the average now sitting at $4.05 per gallon. This is a 16-cent decrease since last week. This average is still 17 cents higher than in September and 76 cents higher than in October 2021. Drivers can expect to pay about $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, according to AAA.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE

