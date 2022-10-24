ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live

Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
FanSided

Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans

Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
FanSided

Louisville WBB: Jack Harlow Recruits Chloe Kitts?

Jack Harlow has been recognized as a huge supporter of women’s basketball. With his latest involvement at Louisville Live, he could have an impact on Jeff Walz’s 2023 Recruiting Class. On May 27, 2022, artist Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, was on-stage at Forecastle wearing a Hailey Van...
Wave 3

Con Huevos! opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is opening it’s fourth location after just seven years in business. Con Huevos! now has a location at 2125 Hurstbourne Parkway. Customers can get breakfast and lunch at all the locations and check out how the team makes Café con leche, a...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
leoweekly.com

What Louisville Needs In A Mayor

As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
Wave 3

New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Kentucky

Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
