FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Cheerleader Death News
Former Louisville and GymTyme cheerleader Eric Ortiz passed away over the weekend at the age of 30. The death of Ortiz, a 10-time national champion, was unexpected. No cause has been released, but GymTyme confirmed the sad news on Monday. "This Homecoming weekend turned out to be one none of...
Wave 3
Con Huevos! opens new location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is opening it’s fourth location after just seven years in business. Con Huevos! now has a location at 2125 Hurstbourne Parkway. Customers can get breakfast and lunch at all the locations and check out how the team makes Café con leche, a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
leoweekly.com
What Louisville Needs In A Mayor
As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
Wave 3
New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours performance in Louisville, KY Apr 1st, 2023 – pre-sale password
The newest Soul II Soul Tour presale code is now online at tmpresale.com: While this exclusive presale opportunity is on line, you can buy tickets for The Soul II Soul Tour before the public. Don’t pass up on this awesome chance to personally see The Soul II Soul Tour’s performance...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
