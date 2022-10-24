Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week
Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Season-Ending Injury News
The Dallas Cowboys got some brutal injury news on Sunday evening. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who was having a strong 2022 campaign, has suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The injury came while he intercepted a pass from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. After Lewis picked off Goff's...
Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
Saints Announce This Week's Starting Quarterback Decision
Even with Jameis Winston available, the New Orleans Saints are standing pat at quarterback. Head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Per NewOrelans.Football's Mike Triplett, Allen said playing Dalton is an "offensive decision" with Winston cleared to return from...
FOX Sports
Jaguars' trade gives Travis Etienne reins at RB: AFC South analysis
Doug Pederson said the Jacksonville Jaguars would find ways to get James Robinson on the field. After the third-year running back's lack of involvement in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the New York Giants, a game in which he had no carries or receptions on one target, Pederson acknowledged that Robinson was a bit banged up. "Some lower body issues, mostly in his knees right now," the coach said. Pederson, however, indicated that Robinson was healthy enough to play, but that Travis Etienne was performing well and had earned the extended run.
NFL Insider Suggests Head Coach Could Be Fired Mid-Season
We've already seen one head coach get fired this season, but an NFL insider is increasingly of the belief that a second should - and potentially will - get axed with one more loss. On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk made the case that the Denver Broncos should fire first-year...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)
It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
WDSU
New Orleans Saints starting Andy Dalton for Raiders game despite Jameis Winston being healthy
The New Orleans Saints quarterback position has been handed to Andy Dalton this week for the game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Head coach Dennis Allen says Dalton will start despite Jameis Winston being healthy. According to Allen, he chose to start Dalton based on how he has played in...
Patriots to promote LB Jamie Collins, QB Mac Jones expected to start vs Bears
The 33-year-old signed with the Patriots earlier this month, beginning his fourth stint with the team. That was a taxi squad deal, but it was expected he would find himself on the 53-man roster sooner than later. The nine-year veteran’s lone Pro Bowl came with New England in 2015. More recently, he finished the 2021 campaign with the Patriots, where he played a backup and special teams role.
Steelers unlikely to trade WR Chase Claypool?
Diontae Johnson and Antonio Brown have been exceptions for the modern Steelers, who usually move on from wide receivers during or after their rookie contracts. One of the many productive wideouts to come through Pittsburgh in recent years, Chase Claypool is being rumored as a departure candidate ahead of his contract year even beginning.
Yardbarker
Panthers' P.J. Walker to start vs. Falcons over Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks feels no need to sit third-choice quarterback P.J. Walker for this coming Sunday's game at the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons after Walker guided the Panthers to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that improved Carolina to 2-5 on the season. ESPN's David Newton notes...
Chiefs, Packers, Rams looking into acquiring Texans’ Brandin Cooks
As another trade deadline approaches, this era’s trade kingpin is naturally being mentioned in potential deals. Teams are looking into Brandin Cooks ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, amid another season in which the Texans are not expected to challenge for a playoff spot. The Chiefs, Packers and Rams...
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 1