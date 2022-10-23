Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help. A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and ...
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision
Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Surprising Uniform Decision For Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising uniform decision for this Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will reportedly wear their navy uniforms with silver pants for this weekend's bout vs. the Bears of Chicago. Such a chance is typically only reserved for special holiday ...
NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News
Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline. The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline. Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
Details Emerge Of The Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade On Wednesday
The Philadelphia Eagles cemented themselves as the team to beat in the NFC on Wednesday when they acquired Pro Bowl pass-rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. We now know what they had to give up to do so. The Eagles are sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Bears in exchange for Quinn, ...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News
A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
NFL Insider Speculates 1 Head Coach Could Soon Be Fired
Could the Denver Broncos soon move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett?NFL insider Mike Florio is asking that same exact question this week. The AFC West franchise is 2-5 on the season. The Broncos play an improved Jaguars team in London this weekend. If Denver loses another game, it ...
