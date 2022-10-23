ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News

Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline.  The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline.  Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Speculates 1 Head Coach Could Soon Be Fired

Could the Denver Broncos soon move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett?NFL insider Mike Florio is asking that same exact question this week.  The AFC West franchise is 2-5 on the season. The Broncos play an improved Jaguars team in London this weekend.  If Denver loses another game, it ...
DENVER, CO

