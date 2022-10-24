ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Extinguishes Fire In Central OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has put out a fire in a home at around 7:15 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. It is unknown who or what caused the blaze, but crews on scene said this was the second time the house caught on fire overnight, the first fire starting a little after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Renovation Crew Accidentally Sets OKC Home On Fire

A home in the process of a facelift now needs more work done. While the crew swapped out windows, they accidentally set the house on fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said in the seconds construction crews took their eyes off of the heat gun used for the windows, the renovation project turned into a partial rebuild.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Barricaded suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Oklahoma City metro home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a barricaded suspect into custody after an hours-long standoff overnight at an Oklahoma City metro home. Police said the situation started around 11 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near Southwest 12th Street and Czech Hall Road. The suspect was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in Oklahoma City, and police said there was already a warrant issued for his arrest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home

A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Overnight Showers Cause Several Crashes Around Oklahoma City

Rainy weather and slick conditions posed a hazard for drivers across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night. Crews were called to the scene of several crashes overnight. Authorities say one driver rolled their vehicle over near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. According to authorities a semi jackknifed along I-44 and another semi driver crashed into a concrete wall at the Fort Smith Junction.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

