Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
KOCO
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
News On 6
OKCFD Extinguishes Fire In Central OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has put out a fire in a home at around 7:15 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. It is unknown who or what caused the blaze, but crews on scene said this was the second time the house caught on fire overnight, the first fire starting a little after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
News On 6
Renovation Crew Accidentally Sets OKC Home On Fire
A home in the process of a facelift now needs more work done. While the crew swapped out windows, they accidentally set the house on fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said in the seconds construction crews took their eyes off of the heat gun used for the windows, the renovation project turned into a partial rebuild.
KOCO
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Oklahoma City metro home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a barricaded suspect into custody after an hours-long standoff overnight at an Oklahoma City metro home. Police said the situation started around 11 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near Southwest 12th Street and Czech Hall Road. The suspect was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in Oklahoma City, and police said there was already a warrant issued for his arrest.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Suspect Arrested Following Attempted Robbery At SW OKC Auto Shop
A suspect has been arrested after they attempted to rob an auto shop earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. On Oct. 7 at around 9:41 p.m., the suspect, Jerry Milburn, made contact with an employee at O'Reilly's Auto Parts near South May Avenue and the West Interstate 240 Service Road.
Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.
News On 6
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
Overnight Showers Cause Several Crashes Around Oklahoma City
Rainy weather and slick conditions posed a hazard for drivers across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night. Crews were called to the scene of several crashes overnight. Authorities say one driver rolled their vehicle over near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. According to authorities a semi jackknifed along I-44 and another semi driver crashed into a concrete wall at the Fort Smith Junction.
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
News On 6
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
One dead after shooting on school property in Seminole County, suspect in custody
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — A woman is dead and the man she was married to is in custody and charged with First Degree Murder, according to a Facebook post from the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. The post said on Sunday night law enforcement responded to a shooting on the...
El Reno Police Department warns of warrant phone scam
The El Reno Police Department is warning residents of a believable phone scam threatening a warrant arrest if the victim does not pay.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area
Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state. One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards. The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for...
News On 6
Police Searching For NW Oklahoma City Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglary suspect. Authorities say the person was seen lurking around an apartment near Melrose and Council last Thursday. Police say if you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers.
Comments / 0