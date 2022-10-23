ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres manager Bob Melvin defends Trent Grisham's ninth-inning bunt in NLCS loss to Phillies

By Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stood by the decision for Trent Grisham to bunt in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss in Game 5 of the NLCS that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series .

Trailing 4-3, San Diego had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the ninth after consecutive walks by reliever David Robertson. With Grisham coming to the plate, the Phillies replaced Robertson with lefty Ranger Suarez.

With the go-ahead run on first, Melvin stuck with Grisham for the lefty-on-lefty matchup, and San Diego's outfielder dropped down a bunt on the first pitch.

Suarez fielded the bunt and got Grisham at first, while both runners moved into scoring position, forcing the Padres down to their final out. The next batter, Austin Nola, flied out on the first pitch to end the game.

NLCS: Harper's dramatic homer sends Phillies to first World Series since 2009

POSTSEASON: Results, schedule for the 2022 MLB playoffs

Viewers were perplexed as the sequence unfolded with Grisham seemingly giving himself up rather than the Padres having two outs to play with and the go-ahead run on base.

Melvin explained after the game that Grisham was bunting for a hit.

"Grass is wet. Tough lefty on the mound... I talked to him before it," Melvin said. "First baseman's back, drag it over there and we've got a chance, with a righty up behind him, to potentially knock in the go-ahead run too. So I think it's a decent play for sure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRQX9_0ik16Kye00
Bob Melvin makes a pitching change in the seventh inning of Game 5. Michael Reaves, Getty Images

Grisham, who hit .184 in the regular season, played hero for the Padres in the first two rounds of the postseason, batting .381 with three home runs and five RBI in seven games against the 101-win Mets and 111-win Dodgers. He went 0-for-18 with nine strikeouts in the LCS against the Phillies.

"Look, this is what we thought was best for it," Melvin said. "He's a good bunter, and it got us in a position to potentially, like I said, knock in the winning run."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Padres manager Bob Melvin defends Trent Grisham's ninth-inning bunt in NLCS loss to Phillies

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS

If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park

For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

655K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy