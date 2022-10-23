LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."

LeBron James defends Russell Westbrook after falling to 0-3.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

As the final buzzer sounded on Sunday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers , LeBron James had to know what was coming.

After fighting and clawing to get his team back into the game, LeBron had the Lakers up big in the third quarter before it all came topping down. During the final minutes of the game, a failure to make shots (coupled with some poor decision-making by the stars) ultimately handed the Lakers their third loss of the season.

LeBron James Defends Russell Westbrook After Being Set Up By The Media

Of course, it was Russell Westbrook's brick with 18 seconds left that all but sealed the loss for L.A., and LeBron was asked about it after the game. Instead of using the chance to throw his teammates under the bus, James called out the reporter instead.

"I don't know. I feel like this is an interview trying to get me to set me up to say something," James said . "I can tell you guys are on the whole Russell Westbrook category right now. I don't like to lose. I hate to lose in any -- I don't care what happens over the course of the season, during the course of my career, I hate to lose, especially the way we had this game. But give credit to Portland. You guys are going about Russ and all the things you guys wanna try to talk about Russ but I'm not up here just to do that. I won't do it. I've said it over and over. It's not who I am."

It is true that Westbrook has been a poor fit with the team, and it may be true that LeBron James would have rather taken another shot late in Sunday's game.

But the game is in the past now, and there's no going back to change the results. Over the course of his career, LeBron James has always been a good teammate, and he has never been one to betray his friends to talk trash about them to the cameras.

Still, one has to wonder how much more James can take at this stage of his career. At almost 40 years old now, time is running out for him to capture another title and this Lakers team is in no condition to compete for one.