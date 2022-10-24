Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
UAF runner Naomi Bailey named Alaska Athlete of the Week
University of Alaska Fairbanks runner Naomi Bailey was named Alaska Athlete of the Week after winning the NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals in University Place, Washington. The UAF sophomore bested a women’s field of 224 runners after posting a sizzling 6-K time of 20 minutes, 46.1 seconds – nine seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Doucette of Western Colorado.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Science Forum: Home Insulation from Wood and Fungus
In the woods near the UAA campus, mycologist Phillippe Amstislavski examines a fungus he uses to bond wood fiber. One of the downsides of the oil-based materials that keep us warm is that they spew a lot of carbon into the atmosphere when they are made. And those blue and pink sheets of foam insulation never die, often polluting the land and floating on our waterways when we are done with them.
secretseattle.co
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
Deepest shipwreck ever found has ties to the Pacific Northwest
BREMERTON, Wash. — The recent discovery of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a small World War II destroyer escort sunk during an epic battle in the Philippines 78 years ago, has spurred long-told stories of bravery, patriotism, and the underdog. It only seems fitting that the crew of the...
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
Will Independent Voters Decide Smiley-Murray Senate Race?
Polls are not a catch-all indicator of how political elections will turn out. But, they can offer some insight as to trends. Seattle Time Poll shows Senate challenger Smiley leading with independents. At first glance, a Seattle Times poll might be viewed as skewed, considering the stance the paper takes,...
KUOW
Value Village goes before Washington Supreme Court
Washington's case against Bellevue-based thrift store chain Value Village is now before the state's Supreme Court. The state claims the thrift store ran misleading advertisements that made it appear to be a nonprofit. That's not true, according to Value Village attorney Jim Grant who spoke before the justices Tuesday. "There...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
KUOW
The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know
For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks City Council welcomes new mayor, two new members
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two seats on the Fairbanks City Council changed hands at the Monday, October 24 meeting. Citizens from Fairbanks offered testimony thanking the outgoing members Aaron Gibson and Valerie Therrien for their service to the community. Therrien and Gibson then thanked their colleagues and city staff before...
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
U.S. investigators said Monday they have found a potential cause of a seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
alaskapublic.org
‘Programmed to eat’: Northern pike mauls husky at North Pole gravel pit
A North Pole woman is keeping her dogs away from a neighborhood gravel pit after a northern pike attacked and injured one of them last month. Longtime North Pole resident Shannon Dhondt said it was a warm September day when she stopped to let her two dogs cool off at the neighborhood gravel pit.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man arrested after altercation with State Park Ranger
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A Fairbanks man was arrested over the weekend after an altercation with a State Park Ranger at the Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation site. On Saturday, 40-year old Adam Bunker was contacted by a park ranger and upon contact a fight ensued which lead Bunker to flee into the woods.
seattlemet.com
Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More
The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
