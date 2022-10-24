Read full article on original website
WOWK
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
WOWK
Men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
WOWK
From Melbourne to Morgantown: How Straw ended up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you booked a ticket for a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Morgantown, you should block off more than 24 hours just for traveling. The journey will likely include at least two stops, and will take you across the largest ocean on planet Earth, four timezones in the continental United States alone as you go from the southern Aussie beaches to the Appalachian Mountains.
WOWK
West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
WOWK
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
WOWK
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
WOWK
Kick time, TV network announced for WVU-ISU game
The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that West Virginia’s upcoming football contest against Iowa State will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia will play in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 5. The conference also recently announced the kick time...
WOWK
Davenport continues to lead WVU golf in Florida
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport shot 2-under-par on Monday and is now tied for fifth place at 5-under-par after 36 holes of competition at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, recovered...
WOWK
Davenport Finishes Seventh at Isleworth
West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th...
WOWK
Oliver Straw named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
West Virginia freshman punter Oliver Straw was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week by the conference on Monday. This marks the first conference honor for the Australian native. Straw punted five times for a total of 233 yards in West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech on Saturday....
WOWK
Good Day at 4: Huey Mack & his song, “Dear West Virginia”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA (WOWK) – We sit down with singer-songwriter and Morgantown native, Huey Mack, to talk about his song, “Dear West Virginia,” featuring Brad Paisley and the West Virginia University Choir. For more on Huey Mack, click HERE.
