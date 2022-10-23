Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
The Lede-In | UVA vs. Miami
As Virginia begins their four-game homestand, CBS19's Preston Willett is joined by Greg Madia from the Daily Progress to preview their matchup against Miami. Greg breaks down UVA's eight sack performance against Georgia Tech, special teams woes and how the Cavaliers matchup with the Hurricanes.
cbs19news
'Glad when he's gone': Clark returns to ACC's dismay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Just saying the name Kihei Clark around ACC coaches elicits a certain groan. "Oh goodness gracious," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said, "So Kihei Clark, I think he's tough, he's a winner, I'm a huge fan of Kihei Clark, so I was looking forward for him to leave."
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Jefferson District title, huge playoff implications and a raucous environment all adds up to one of the most anticipated high school football games in Central Virginia in nearly two decades. "[Louisa County Athletic Director] Coach [George] Stanley's Instagram post, he said to shutdown your...
cbs19news
Armstrong passes Matt Schaub to become all-time leader in passing touchdowns
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- It wasn't pretty but at the end of the day a win is a win and that what's UVA came home with from Atlanta. In a game that saw dropped passes, a pick 6 and special teams breakdowns Tony Elliott said he was proud of how his team rallied in the face of hardship. Unlike previous games this season Elliott said they played complementary football and found a way to win.
cbs19news
Clark named to Cousy Award Watch list for the 4th straight season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Kihei Clark has been named to the Cousy Award Watch list for the 4th straight season. The 5th year guard is one of 20 players nationwide and just 3 ACC players to be named to the watch list for the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. In the previous season, Clark averaged 10 points and 4.4 assists to earn All-ACC honorable mention honors for the second year in a row. Clark ranked second in the league in minutes and is on track to become UVA's all-time leader in minutes played.
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
cbs19news
Two Virginia poets earn prestigious poetry rewards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Two Virginia poets recently received an award for their work from the Poetry Foundation. The foundation is an American literary society that celebrates poets and their work. Rita Dove and Nikki Giovanni have been named recipients of the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize. The award honors...
cbs19news
DisruptHR hosts business event in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local event that aims to spark new ideas and business opportunities sold out at Live Arts. DisruptHR encourages creativity, passion, and new ideas in the business realm. A majority of the speakers are local business owners and entrepreneurs. "Really tonight is so good because...
cbs19news
Cyclist from E. High hit and run files report
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The cyclist who was hit on E. High St has come forward and filed a police report. Kenyon Barnes said he decided to come forward for two reasons: he's been hit by cars before, and the public's loud reaction to the exclusive video CBS19 showed you first of the hit and run.
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: 2023 Finance Career and Leadership Academy Application Process
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The 2023 Finance Career and Leadership Academy is a free high school program designed to provide in-depth financial instruction to students, courtesy of Virginia National Bank. But time is running out to apply. “We want to make sure that everyone hears about the application, so...
cbs19news
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
UPDATE: On Oct 23 at approximately 1 a.m. Charlottesville Police have responded to a shots fired report near the 200 block of West Main St. Two male individuals were involved in an altercation that occurred inside a bar where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside of the...
cbs19news
Police investigating incident near Culbreth Theatre
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers at the University of Virginia are investigating another incident involving someone shooting an apparent BB gun out a car window. According to the UVA Police Department, the aggravated assault report came in around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. The incident had occurred just before 7...
cbs19news
UVA webinar to feature CDC director on public health threats
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be speaking at an event at the University of Virginia on Wednesday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky will be talking about the CDC’s response to public health threats for the UVA School of Medicine Medical Center Hour.
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
cbs19news
Upper lake in Mint Springs Valley Park closing for construction project
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Mint Springs Valley Park will be closed to recreational activities beginning this fall. The Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation says an upcoming construction project will close the upper lake to fishing and all other water recreation activities. According to a...
cbs19news
Early voting making a big turnout this election
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voters are turning out this midterm election. The Charlottesville registrar's office is seeing higher than usual numbers compared to four years ago. “It’s more convenient,” said Taylor Yowell, Director of Elections and General Registrar. Convenience is the tune of more than 26-hundred...
cbs19news
Woman facing murder charge for shooting on Stony Point Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, police officers and crews from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a domestic disturbance report on the 2100 block of Stony Point Road before 8:30 a.m.
cbs19news
Report: Cyclist files police report regarding East High incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A police report has now been filed in an incident involving a bicycle and a sedan on East High Street. The incident occurred on East High Street near the intersection with Hazel Street earlier this month. According to the Daily Progress, a witness convinced the...
cbs19news
No injuries reported in connection with Albemarle house fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Kimbrough Circle on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the fire occurred around 1:55 p.m. on the 2500 block of Kimbrough Circle. The first crew arrived on the scene in about 11...
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
Comments / 0