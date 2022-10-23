CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Kihei Clark has been named to the Cousy Award Watch list for the 4th straight season. The 5th year guard is one of 20 players nationwide and just 3 ACC players to be named to the watch list for the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. In the previous season, Clark averaged 10 points and 4.4 assists to earn All-ACC honorable mention honors for the second year in a row. Clark ranked second in the league in minutes and is on track to become UVA's all-time leader in minutes played.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO