mainebiz.biz
Two Maine firms ranked among 144 U.S. ‘brands that matter’
Alongside clothing label Abercrombie & Fitch and Aflac insurance, two Maine companies — Allagash Brewing Co. and Atlantic Sea Farms — made Fast Company's 2022 list of 144 "brands that matter." Now in its second year, the list has grown from 95 brands last year recognized by the...
Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine
ORONO, Maine — We often hear a lot about the cost of heating oil as the colder weather arrives, but many Mainers rely on firewood to stay warm during the fall and winter. Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood, and many can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.
This New England nonprofit is helping people save on heating costs
DEXTER, Maine — Winter weather is knocking at the door, which means higher heating bills are on their way. One nonprofit is helping families insulate their homes to save on energy bills. The latest numbers from the Governor's Energy Office show the average cost of heating oil in Maine...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
solarpowerworldonline.com
4.7-MW solar array now completed atop Maine capped landfill
The City of South Portland, Maine, has completed a 4.7-MW solar array atop the city’s capped landfill. The project should offset 63% of the city’s municipal electrical load. The three-phase project began in 2017 with a 1,016-kW array. In 2022, the expansion of “Landfill East” and addition of...
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B, 145-mile power line
PORTLAND, Maine — A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the...
Brunswick to offer free fitness space for month of November
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick Parks and Recreation is expanding its recreation center by adding a new fitness space. Two spaces located inside the Brunswick Recreation Center will be dedicated to the new fitness equipment. One area will be dedicated to cardio equipment and the other will have strength and weight equipment.
maine.gov
Governor Mills Announces $5.5 Million Investment in Latest Round of Support for Maine Child Care Providers
American Rescue Plan Act funds build on historic investments to strengthen child care for working families. Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine child care providers in the latest round of investments her administration is making to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality child care for Maine’s working families.
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
mainebiz.biz
$10.2M sale of apartment complex is Lewiston’s largest in years
Thought to be Lewiston’s largest multifamily sale price in several years, an apartment complex at 1 Tourmaline Drive sold for $10.2 million in an off-market transaction. The Bluffs is a 65-unit townhouse-style complex. Each unit consists of two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with two parking spaces. The sale also featured a 10.51-acre parcel, previously approved for 65 garage storage units, that have potential to be a value-add opportunity.
Rep. Jared Golden receives award from US Chamber of Commerce for support of small businesses
LEWISTON, Maine — Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, was presented the Advocate for American Business award Tuesday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce while visiting Elmet Technologies, a metal products manufacturing company in Lewiston. "The Congressman was integral in getting that Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill done. There were so many different...
NH, MA agree to $3.5M property tax dispute settlement
CONCORD, N.H. — Massachusetts has agreed to pay about $3.5 million to New Hampshire to settle a yearslong dispute over lost property taxes caused by infrastructure in New Hampshire that helps to prevent Merrimack River flooding that primarily benefits Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday. Some of the 15 flood control...
Travis Roy Foundation announces closure
MAINE, USA — On Wednesday evening, the Roy family and trustees of the Travis Roy Foundation announced the organization's closure in a Facebook post. Over 26 years, the Travis Roy Foundation's quality of life grant program has awarded more than $9 million, helping thousands of families buy adaptive equipment or make homes accessible.
lcnme.com
Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said. Amy York has been promoted to commercial loan...
wagmtv.com
Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Late last month Versant Power sent a letter to ratepayers detailing the company’s request to increase the distribution rate for electricity in 2023, however, there was an error in the information on the letter that was sent to customers. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
Long Creek workers used housing meant for girls during staffing crunch, documents show
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Documents obtained by NEWSCENTER Maine show a building designated for female juveniles at Long Creek Youth Development Center was used as a rest stop for employees. Publicly available information published by the jail show no girls have stayed at the home this year. Some employees...
This Maine Home Features Amazing Views Of The Sunrise And Sunset
Many of Maine's homes offer stunning views of the majesty of our state. Mountains, forests, rolling fields, and, of course, the state's rugged coastline. If you are lucky, your home provides you with a great view of the sunrise or the sunset. You are NEVER lucky enough to have views of both the sunrise and the sunset...
Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?
Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
The Legal Fight for ‘Right to Repair’ Continues in Maine
Photo | Getty Images.If approved, the referendum would require manufacturers to provide vehicle telematics data to independent repair shops.
