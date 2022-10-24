ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

mainebiz.biz

Two Maine firms ranked among 144 U.S. ‘brands that matter’

Alongside clothing label Abercrombie & Fitch and Aflac insurance, two Maine companies — Allagash Brewing Co. and Atlantic Sea Farms — made Fast Company's 2022 list of 144 "brands that matter." Now in its second year, the list has grown from 95 brands last year recognized by the...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine

ORONO, Maine — We often hear a lot about the cost of heating oil as the colder weather arrives, but many Mainers rely on firewood to stay warm during the fall and winter. Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood, and many can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.
MAINE STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

4.7-MW solar array now completed atop Maine capped landfill

The City of South Portland, Maine, has completed a 4.7-MW solar array atop the city’s capped landfill. The project should offset 63% of the city’s municipal electrical load. The three-phase project began in 2017 with a 1,016-kW array. In 2022, the expansion of “Landfill East” and addition of...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?

Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
PORTLAND, ME
maine.gov

Governor Mills Announces $5.5 Million Investment in Latest Round of Support for Maine Child Care Providers

American Rescue Plan Act funds build on historic investments to strengthen child care for working families. Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine child care providers in the latest round of investments her administration is making to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality child care for Maine’s working families.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

$10.2M sale of apartment complex is Lewiston’s largest in years

Thought to be Lewiston’s largest multifamily sale price in several years, an apartment complex at 1 Tourmaline Drive sold for $10.2 million in an off-market transaction. The Bluffs is a 65-unit townhouse-style complex. Each unit consists of two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with two parking spaces. The sale also featured a 10.51-acre parcel, previously approved for 65 garage storage units, that have potential to be a value-add opportunity.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Travis Roy Foundation announces closure

MAINE, USA — On Wednesday evening, the Roy family and trustees of the Travis Roy Foundation announced the organization's closure in a Facebook post. Over 26 years, the Travis Roy Foundation's quality of life grant program has awarded more than $9 million, helping thousands of families buy adaptive equipment or make homes accessible.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said. Amy York has been promoted to commercial loan...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Late last month Versant Power sent a letter to ratepayers detailing the company’s request to increase the distribution rate for electricity in 2023, however, there was an error in the information on the letter that was sent to customers. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

This Maine Home Features Amazing Views Of The Sunrise And Sunset

Many of Maine's homes offer stunning views of the majesty of our state. Mountains, forests, rolling fields, and, of course, the state's rugged coastline. If you are lucky, your home provides you with a great view of the sunrise or the sunset. You are NEVER lucky enough to have views of both the sunrise and the sunset...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?

Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
MAINE STATE
