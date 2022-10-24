Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County.

The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4 th Squad detectives who are handling her case. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she may be in Brentwood, Central Islip, or Patchogue. She didn’t come home Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, after she left her home on Pond Road in Ronkonkoma.

Anyone who may have information to share is asked to call 911 or Fourth Squad detectives at (631) 854-8452.

