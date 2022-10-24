ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

By Mary Murphy
 3 days ago

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County.

The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4 th Squad detectives who are handling her case. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she may be in Brentwood, Central Islip, or Patchogue.  She didn’t come home Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, after she left her home on Pond Road in Ronkonkoma.

Anyone who may have information to share is asked to call 911 or Fourth Squad detectives at (631) 854-8452.

Guest
2d ago

The white comment is uncalled for… there’s a child missing. Get your priorities in order and do something to help instead of turning this into a racial issue.

Katie Green
2d ago

help find this beautiful young lady! Kids now a days don't understand the danger of life. It is not a good life in Brentwood and Islip. Too many drugs and perverts that pray on young lady's like this beautiful young lady. I'm a Mother of 3 beautiful daughters and feel for her parents. So please keep a look out for her please.

Hell is other people
2d ago

When I saw an article about this kid the other day everybody was carrying on about the way she was dressed. Now everybody is babbling about race. What's my point? I don't know...🤔

