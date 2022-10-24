Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
More rain and snow likely Thursday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Thursday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the northern San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. Another round of heavy snow Wednesday night and Thursday will add to snow that fell Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Heavy snow can make travel increasingly difficult. An additional 4-9 inches of snow is expected to fall within the advisory area on top of what has already fallen.
nbc11news.com
Double Dose of rain and snow likely Wednesday & Thursday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A double shot of rain and snow is on the way. Round one could affect the Wednesday morning drive. Round two will come in late Wednesday night and could affect the Thursday morning drive. Winter Weather Advisory: Where the Biggest Snow Falls. A Winter Weather...
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
nbc11news.com
Conditions to remain before next weather maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is going to be completely different compared to yesterday. During the morning, we started with temperatures below freezing and foggy conditions. Temperatures will continue to warm slowly throughout the remainder of the day, and the fog has since dissipated. However, while we will stay warmer than this morning, temperatures are going to remain below average. Today, highs in Grand Junction and Delta will stay in the mid to upper 40s. We will sit under mostly sunny skies this afternoon and the rest of the day.
nbc11news.com
Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Western Colorado’s Plateau Creek Was Chocolaty Goodness After Snow
Western Colorado's Grand Mesa experienced rain, hail, and snow, in a relatively short amount of time on Sunday, October 23, 2022. With that, the Plateau Creek was flowing in rare form over the weekend. Sunday's drive along Plateau Creek looked like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory....
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
nbc11news.com
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Montrose CO
A mecca for various outdoor activities along Colorado’s Western Slope, Montrose is famous for its incredible mountain and desert scenery, outdoor adventures, and unique museums and shops. And surprisingly, for its wide variety of restaurants. However, you won’t find a lot of pretentious dining spots in Montrose, just relaxed,...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
Own The First Home Ever Built in Grand Junction’s Alpine Valley Estates
How would you like to be the owner of the first home assigned to Grand Junction's Alpine Valley Estates? This 36-lot subdivision will feature houses priced in the $750,000 to $900,000 range. The home at 2537 G 3/8 Road is settled on lot 15 and will be known as the...
nbc11news.com
Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls
Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bouns’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Bouns!. Bouns is a two-year-old Sheppard mix full of energy and love. Bouns gets along great with other dogs and loves people. He also thinks he is a lap dog and loves to be pet. Bouns walks well on a leash for his age and is very treat motivated.
nbc11news.com
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season. While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Missy’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Missy!. Missy is a four-year-old Shephard mix full of energy. Missy gets along great with other dogs and loves anyone and everyone. While she has tons of energy, Missy is a very curious dog and needs a yard with a tall enough fence to keep her in.
