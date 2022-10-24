ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Delaware's state dinosaur is officially the Dryptosauridae - here's how it happened

Delaware now has a state dinosaur - the Dryptosauridae - following a student-led project to nominate, choose and defend their choice for this recognition. Shue Medill Middle School was approached about choosing a State Dinosaur by State Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, who learned that Maryland had one. The process had to be incorporated into the curriculum, including a social studies component.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

More access: Delaware connects school libraries

The Delaware Division of Libraries is investing $1 million in school libraries across the state. The funding will give students more access to a statewide network of books and other learning materials. Officials gathered at William Penn High School in New Castle Tuesday to announce the funding to connect schools...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dies

Less than a month after retiring from Wilmington City Council for health reasons, WDEL News has learned Loretta Walsh has died. Walsh announced she was stepping down on September 28, 2022, and her last official day was October 6th. "It has been the honor of my life to serve the...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D

Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New hotel opens in Middletown

Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road. Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021. The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Community solar field planned in Georgetown

If all goes to plan, Georgetown will have one of the first community solar facilities in Sussex County. TurningPoint Energy and landowner Joe Schell are seeking a conditional use and site-plan approval for a community solar energy facility adjacent to Schell’s Sandhill Fields complex off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wegmans opens in Delaware

Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: The Brandywine

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
CHADDS FORD, PA
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware man sentenced for his role in January 6th insurrection at U.S Capitol

A Laurel man is sentenced for his part in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. 24-year-old Hunter Seefried received 24 months in prison on felony and misdemeanor charges Monday. He and his 53-year-old father Kevin entered the Capitol building after former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the...
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Project to remove canal embankments begins again in Lewes

After a pause for the spring and summer fisheries season, a Delaware Department of Transportation contractor is back at work to remove the bridge structure from the banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal at the former location of the Lewes railroad swing bridge. The historic structure was removed from the site Feb. 15 and relocated to a permanent historical display area at the end of American Legion Road.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality

In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

NCALL rebrands, changes name to NeighborGood Partners

After 46 years, one Kent County-based nonprofit has a new name. The National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor Research Fund, Inc. or NCALL is now NeighborGood Partners. The organization's executive director Karen Speakman says the change is meant to offer a more forward-facing, descriptive name of what they do.
KENT COUNTY, DE

