Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shaker outlasts Saratoga to clinch sectional final appearance with 4-2 win
MECHANICVILLE, NY – There are no definites in sports. Murphy’s law states that “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”. That something that can go wrong just hasn’t happened for the number one team in New York, Shaker girls soccer. “We expect a tight game,...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shaker defeats Albany in dramatic fashion in Section II Class AA quarterfinals
LATHAM, NY – Shaker and Albany’s Section II Class AA quarterfinal boys’ soccer match was full of dramatic moments. It ended, though, with the Blue Bison moving on to the semifinals. “It was a lot of emotions,” said senior midfielder Ben Halek. “It’s hard to describe it....
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: MVP, Siena, UAlbany athletic departments donate $10K to Hoods House of Hoops
MVP Health Care and the Siena College and University at Albany’s men’s basketball teams recently hosted a youth basketball clinic at Hood’s House of Hoops, an Albany-based non-profit organization that builds community leadership through basketball for local youth. MVP Health Care, Siena, and UAlbany also donated $10,000 to Hood’s House of Hoops to assist with providing, safe, engaging athletic programs to kids in the Capital Region. (Photo provided by MVP Health Care)
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading
With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Troy Record
LeChase, Sano-Rubin announce first joint project since acquisition for renovations at RPI
TROY, N.Y. — LeChase Construction Services, LLC, recently announced its first joint project with Sano-Rubin, an Albany firm it acquired earlier this year: a renovation of Nugent Hall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The work will provide updated dormitory-style housing for more than 100 students delivering an important campus upgrade and adding to LeChase’s broad higher education portfolio.
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Troy Record
Calendar
UPCYCLED JEWELRY WORKSHOP: Join us for an upcycled jewelry-making workshop at the library. Whether you have a broken necklace or bracelet lying around that needs to be fixed, a statement piece you’ve never liked that could be turned into something new, or are just looking to learn a new skill, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to bring any supplies they would like to work with to the event, but materials will also be provided for those that need them. The event will be held on Monday, October 24th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. This in-person event is free and open to the public. This class is intended for an adult audience. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or register online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge raises $35K to benefit Saratoga Bridges
The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge was recently held in the Saratoga Spa State Park with close to 1,000 participants who ran, walked or rolled to raise $35,000 for Saratoga Bridges’ non-funded or underfunded programs and services. The 5K winners were Ramon Dominguez from Saratoga Springs and Elizabeth Predmore from Ballston Lake. The 10K winners were Ethan Carey from Queensbury and Dana Bush from Saratoga Springs. (Photo provided)
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
williamsrecord.com
College identifies perpetrator of Oct. 9 bias incident, bans them from campus
On Thursday, President Maud S. Mandel sent a campus-wide email updating the College community on the findings of Campus Safety Services’ (CSS) investigation into the bias incident that occurred the weekend of Oct. 8-9. That Sunday, a local resident reported racist graffiti on the Soldiers Monument outside Griffin Hall...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
whdh.com
Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Comments / 0