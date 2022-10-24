ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: MVP, Siena, UAlbany athletic departments donate $10K to Hoods House of Hoops

MVP Health Care and the Siena College and University at Albany’s men’s basketball teams recently hosted a youth basketball clinic at Hood’s House of Hoops, an Albany-based non-profit organization that builds community leadership through basketball for local youth. MVP Health Care, Siena, and UAlbany also donated $10,000 to Hood’s House of Hoops to assist with providing, safe, engaging athletic programs to kids in the Capital Region. (Photo provided by MVP Health Care)
ALBANY, NY
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading

With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
NORTH READING, MA
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

LeChase, Sano-Rubin announce first joint project since acquisition for renovations at RPI

TROY, N.Y. — LeChase Construction Services, LLC, recently announced its first joint project with Sano-Rubin, an Albany firm it acquired earlier this year: a renovation of Nugent Hall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The work will provide updated dormitory-style housing for more than 100 students delivering an important campus upgrade and adding to LeChase’s broad higher education portfolio.
TROY, NY
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
Troy Record

Calendar

UPCYCLED JEWELRY WORKSHOP: Join us for an upcycled jewelry-making workshop at the library. Whether you have a broken necklace or bracelet lying around that needs to be fixed, a statement piece you’ve never liked that could be turned into something new, or are just looking to learn a new skill, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to bring any supplies they would like to work with to the event, but materials will also be provided for those that need them. The event will be held on Monday, October 24th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. This in-person event is free and open to the public. This class is intended for an adult audience. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or register online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge raises $35K to benefit Saratoga Bridges

The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge was recently held in the Saratoga Spa State Park with close to 1,000 participants who ran, walked or rolled to raise $35,000 for Saratoga Bridges’ non-funded or underfunded programs and services. The 5K winners were Ramon Dominguez from Saratoga Springs and Elizabeth Predmore from Ballston Lake. The 10K winners were Ethan Carey from Queensbury and Dana Bush from Saratoga Springs. (Photo provided)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
WORCESTER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH

