VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral
High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce calls out the Los Angeles Lakers by using an insult around Kendrick Perkins.
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"
Matt Barnes reveals the importance of Draymond Green.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal
Los Angeles Lakers could make a big move regarding Russell Westbrook in a 3-team deal with Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA fans had jokes when they saw that Kawhi Leonard accidentally threw his towel at a woman who was sitting courtside during the Clippers vs. Lakers game.
Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."
Hollywood actor Will Smith once revealed that Michael Jordan is usually shy when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
