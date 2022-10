Good news abounds on the Wednesday leading up to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ seventh game of the NFL campaign. Robert Quinn was added via a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Birds gave up a fourth-round draft choice in the deal, and while vice president/general manager Howie Roseman was putting the finishing touches on another masterpiece, the Birds were simultaneously enjoying a very productive practice session, one Lane Johnson was present for.

