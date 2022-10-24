ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors

It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
DENVER, CO
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions refocusing QB Jared Goff on pocket awareness after turnover-heavy game

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions turned the ball over five times in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, with quarterback Jared Goff responsible for four of those. Goff tossed two interceptions, losing two fumbles in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 game. And while he was sacked five times, the team doesn’t sound worried about their offensive line. But rather finding a rhythm for Goff while re-establishing his pocket awareness to keep him from drifting too far from his protection.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elliott, starting safety among Cowboys not practicing in Week 8 prep for Bears

The first practice report of the week is hardly the end all be all, but it’s always interesting to note who is dealing with injuries from the previous game or weeks. On Wednesday, when the Dallas Cowboys released their first report ahead of their Sunday tilt with the Chicago Bears, there were a handful of names of major interest. Meanwhile the Bears initial injury report is less full, but with just as many starters who missed practice completely.
CHICAGO, IL
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan TE Erick All out for the season after surgery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This was expected, but now it’s a formality. Michigan will be without one of its starting tight ends, Erick All, for the rest of the season after he had surgery last week in Florida, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. “He won’t be...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WFAA

Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

