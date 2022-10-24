The first practice report of the week is hardly the end all be all, but it’s always interesting to note who is dealing with injuries from the previous game or weeks. On Wednesday, when the Dallas Cowboys released their first report ahead of their Sunday tilt with the Chicago Bears, there were a handful of names of major interest. Meanwhile the Bears initial injury report is less full, but with just as many starters who missed practice completely.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO