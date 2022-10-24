Bart Boatwright's recruit photo gallery: Clemson-Syracuse Game

Clemson played host to a number of standout prospects for Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley.

Check out pictures of some of the recruits that were on hand for Saturday’s top-15 matchup in Bart Boatwright’s recruit photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK .

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!