Bart Boatwright's recruit photo gallery: Clemson-Syracuse Game

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Clemson played host to a number of standout prospects for Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley.

Check out pictures of some of the recruits that were on hand for Saturday’s top-15 matchup in Bart Boatwright’s recruit photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK .

