ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

2 kayakers dead, child airlifted Sunday afternoon at Lake Pueblo

By Kaija Crowe
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkoby_0ik14J1V00

Two kayakers are dead, and a toddler was airlifted Sunday afternoon after their kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the Sailboard beach on the north shore of the lake.

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a kayak with one adult and a child capsized in heavy waves.

Two other kayaks, each with one adult, tried to help before also capsizing.

Ranger Kristopher Gard arrived in his truck and plunged into the water to grab the child. He began CPR until emergency crews arrived. The toddler was flown by Lifeline helicopter to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

Rangers Joe Portteus and Josh Kloshime arrived on scene by boat and recovered one adult in the water.

Winds and waves were too rough for the search-and-rescue boat's SONAR equipment. Park Manager Joe Stadterman launched an underwater drone and recovered the remains of another adult.

The two kayakers were identified as 26-year-old Larry Foster and 44-year-old Catherine Dawes, both from Colorado Springs.

Next of kin have been notified.

“This is another heartbreaking tragedy, and we send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims,” Stadterman said. “We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear life jackets when they are on or near the water so we can avoid future tragedies like today.”

These deaths mark the 7th and 8th water-related deaths at Lake Pueblo this year.

2022 ranks as Colorado's deadliest year for water-related fatalities with 38. Of those, 34 were rec-related drownings. If the two deaths today are confirmed as drownings, they would be added to the rec-related count. In 2020, Colorado had 34 total water fatalities.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 14

Carrie McNemar
6d ago

My condolences to this victims family. my son's almost drowned here. both had life jackets. accidents happen and none of us have the full story so please take into consideration that there will be a family deeply hurt tonight as thier loved one won't be home.

Reply
13
Tamra Axworthy
6d ago

The wind has been howling all day long. Please don’t go out when it’s windy. This family and that child will never be the same

Reply
12
Jamie Pavicich
5d ago

It makes me angry that these people were so foolish and paid the ultimate price when it was so avoidable. I walk my dogs daily no matter how wet or cold it gets(huskies) but I will not walk them in high wind. I couldn’t imagine the hubris it took to bring a child/family into the water with high-wind warnings EVERYWHERE. My condolences left to the child struggling for its life and the future it gets to live now because someone wanted to kayak in a hurricane.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

UPDATE: Severe injury 4-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue

FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles. Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD. Police say roads will be blocked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what police describe as a two car crash. Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash. They do say speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police also tell 11 News that the crash may have been caused by someone not obeying a traffic signal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested following fatal crash on Lake Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Oct. 28 has been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police records state Michael Tapia was arrested after the incident. Alcohol and speed are considered factors in this investigation, according to CSPD. At approximately 8:19 p.m., CSPD received […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

2 juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W 12th Street Thursday night. Shots were reported just before 10 p.m. PPD said when officers arrived, they found two juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened at the Bethlehem Square Apartments. Both were rushed to the hospital. One was transported by flight for life.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

6 things to know about the kayaking accident that killed two people at Lake Pueblo

Over the weekend, a tragic kayaking accident at Lake Pueblo State Park resulted in the death of two people and put a toddler in the hospital. 1. At approximately 3:23 PM on Sunday afternoon, officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) received a call for help at Lake Pueblo State Park. They were told that three kayaks had capsized in the lake, and at least six people were in the water.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy