Thorns down Wave in OT to reach NWSL title game

Crystal Dunn scored the decisive goal in the third minute of overtime and the host Portland Thorns advanced to the NWSL championship game with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave on Sunday.

The second-seeded Thorns will face either the top-seeded OL Reign or fifth-seeded Kansas City Current in Saturday’s title game in Washington, D.C. The two teams were meeting Sunday night in the other semifinal.

Dunn’s winner was a right-footed shot from the center of the box that found the top left corner of the net.

“It was a good ball in,” Dunn told CBS Sports Network of a loose ball that came her way. “… I thought, ‘Strike this as hard as you can,’ and just hoped nobody blocks it.”

Third-seeded San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on Taylor Kornieck’s header off a cross from star Alex Morgan. Portland tied the score in the 20th minute on Raquel Rodriguez’s right-footed shot.

The Thorns have won two NWSL titles (2013, 2017).

–Field Level Media

