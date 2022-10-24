ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Narcity

Miracle Toronto Is Reopening Its Boozy Christmas Bar With Karaoke & Ugly Sweater Parties

Sip, sip, hooray! One of Toronto's most festive bars is officially returning this season, so get ready for endless decor, holiday tunes, and of course, eggnog. The pop-up is known for its kitschy, nostalgic decor and over-the-top holiday atmosphere. You can sip on tons of themed drinks and snap some cute Christmas photos during your visit.
The Associated Press

Hong Kong’s New Bar and Restaurant Additions Shine by the Harbour

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Hong Kong’s dining and drinking scene has grown more vibrant than ever over the past few years. In addition to the city’s beloved classic eateries, an array of new restaurants, bistros and bars has emerged by the water, bringing diners amazing food alongside extraordinary views of renowned Victoria Harbour from all angles – day and night. Watch the iconic Star Ferry glide across the harbour over lunch, soak up golden hour in the evening, or catch “A Symphony of Lights” show after sundown. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005624/en/ Situated in a stylish new home on the 18th floor of the H Zentre, Hutong promises floor-to-ceiling views of the world-famous harbour. (Photo: Business Wire)
Narcity

I Got Scammed Out Of $4K Apartment Hunting In Toronto & Here’s What I Wish I'd Known

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Hunting for a Toronto apartment to rent might be one of the most stressful things to do in this city. I am currently looking for a new place, and it's been bidding war after war with absolutely no luck.
Narcity

TikTok Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Toronto & Some Are Actually Entry Level

The all-encompassing video platform is currently looking to fill several roles for its Ontario office, with opportunities ranging from summer interns to full-time managerial positions. So whether you're an experienced manager looking for a change or just wanting a look behind the curtain of an internet titan, this list could...
Narcity

This Christmas Event Near Toronto Has Twinkling Tunnels & A Cozy Campfire Lounge

You can wander along a sparkly light trail featuring over 1.5 million lights and warm up by a crackling fire with a festive drink at this Christmas festival near Toronto. The Holiday Nights of Lights and Mistletoe Lane are returning to Assembly Park in Vaughan on November 24, 2022. You...
Narcity

I’ve Lived In Three Major Cities In Canada & Here’s Why Montreal Is By Far The Best

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I've been fortunate enough to have lived in two provinces and five cities in my life so far, three of which are considered major cities in Canada. And, as far as I'm concerned, there's always been one clear winner: Montreal.

