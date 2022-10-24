ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

New York Jets fear Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The New York Jets find themselves at a surprising 5-2 on the season . Unfortunately, they will now likely have to go the remainder of the way without Breece Hall.

The star rookie running back pulled up lame in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury . He was carted off the field and almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that the far is Hall suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the win .

The injury came a short while after Hall scored from 62 yards out to give New York a 7-0 lead about midway through the first quarter. It was the continuation of a brilliant early-season run from the rookie out of Iowa state. For the Jets, this injury is going to temper the good feelings that they have following a fourth consecutive victory .

Breece Hall ACL injury is just brutal for the young man and the Jets

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall himself took to social media immediately following Sunday’s game to congratulate his team on the win. At that point, he had to know something wasn’t right in his knee. It just goes to show us how excited he was about another victory despite suffering a serious injury.

The 36th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft this past April, Hall likely ends his rookie season having shown the Jets that he can be a central part of their return to relevance in Jersey.

  • Breece Hall stats (2022): 462 rushing yards, 5.8 average, 19 receptions, 218 yards, 681 total yards, 5 TD

New York will now likely rely on another former early-round pick in Michael Carter to hold down the fort with Zach Wilson in the backfield. The former North Carolina standout entered Sunday’s action having put up 199 rushing yards at a clip of just 3.8 yards per attempt.

New York must contend with the division-rival New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills over the next two outings before a Week 10 bye.

It also must be noted that the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. With New York suddenly seen as a playoff contender, general manager Joe Douglas might look to pull off a trade for a stopgap option at running back.

