ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

People displaced after house fire in San Francisco

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8koL_0ik13YuX00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood.

Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark

It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was seen coming out of the home, a neighbor told KRON4.

SFFD first tweeted about the fire at 1:39 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgfgl_0ik13YuX00
Crews respond to a fire at 1978 46th Ave. on Oct. 23 in San Francisco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDB54_0ik13YuX00
Crews respond to a fire at 1978 46th Ave. on Oct. 23 in San Francisco.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department were also at the scene in response. The home is located roughly four blocks away from Ocean Beach

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash causes massive traffic backup on NB Hwy 101 near San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcycle crash on northbound Highway 101 early Wednesday morning blocked three lanes and caused a massive backup on the way to San Francisco.KCBS reported the crash between a motorcycle and a car before Cesar Chavez around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. The resulting backup reached all the way to Highway 280, which KCBS suggested as an alternative for commuters.There was no report on the status of the drivers involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose house fire turns fatal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area hit by 3 smaller quakes following Tuesday’s 5.1 tumbler

(BCN) — Three smaller quakes shook Tuesday afternoon in the hills east of San Jose in the hours following that morning’s 5.1-magnitude earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The larger quake struck at 11:42 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose and could be felt through much of the Bay […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

The San Francisco Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning in the Sunset District. The police were called to 24th Avenue and Santiago Street with reports of a collision. Upon arrival, the officers saw two women who were struck by a vehicle. This was amidst several other vehicles which were also part of the collision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

10 people, 4 pets displaced by SF fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ten people and four pets were displaced Monday afternoon due to a 1-alarm fire near San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire, which broke out in a chimney, has been contained. One dog was rescued from the blaze. It’s not known […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bernal Heights shooting severely injures 19-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. No arrest has been made in the case and no details about the suspected shooter was immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

OFD responds to East Oakland warehouse fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Oakland warehouse Monday afternoon, OFD said on Twitter. After a response from the department, the fire was placed under control at 2:49 p.m. The fire was reported in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, which is near 98th Street and […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian accident in San Francisco's Sunset District leaves 1 woman dead, 1 critically injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an injury accident late Monday morning involving two female pedestrians that left one woman dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.According to a San Francisco Police Department release, on Monday at around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street  just across from McCoppin Square after a report of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians. Arriving officers found two adult female pedestrians at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle as well as several vehicles that were also damaged in the accident. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics, who declared one female victim deceased at the scene. The second female was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The adult male driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. He was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified anyone involved with the accident.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the driver blew through a Sunset District stop sign and hit two women in the crosswalk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District

An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy